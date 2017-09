Cejas onduladas, la nueva moda en Internet

Mimi made me do it @mikhoughton17 . Obviously the brows are edited.. But I shall attempt this on the weekend.. #wiggle #wigglewiggle #wigglebrows #wiggleeyebrows #toofaced #undiscovered_muas #creasecut #craftglitter #townsvillemua #jeffreestar #jeffreestarcosmetics @jeffreestarcosmetics @jeffreeswatch @jeffreestar #photoshopbrows #trend #canthelpit #mua #makeuplover #makeupartist #makeupartistworldwide #makeup #makeupobsessed #art #artist #waves #wavebrows #wavybrows #wavy #wavyeyebrows #squiggles #squigglebrows

A post shared by Cass (@cassandraavalon) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:17am PDT