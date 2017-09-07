‘Despacito’ encabeza lista de ‘Canciones de verano’ de YouTube a nivel mundial

No había duda de que “Despacito” era la canción de verano, pero ahora ya hay prueba de que el himno de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee de acuerdo a las visitas que obtuvieron en YouTube.
El tema de los puertoriqueños encabeza la lista de las canciones de verano a nivel mundial, así como en Estados Unidos. Pero el que más canciones tiene en el chart es Ozuna con 4 en la lista global, seguido por J Balvin con 3, Shakira, Maluma y Daddy Yankee tienen 2 canciones respectivamente.
“Despacito” fue la canción del verano en 47 de los 50 estados de Estados Unidos y también dominó a nivel de ciudad, obteniendo el titulo de “Cancion del verano” en ciudades como New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle y Atlanta.
YouTube’s Top 25 Songs of the Summer (GLOBAL)
Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Maluma – Felices los 4
J. Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente
Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul, Anne-Marie
Jason Derulo – Swalla ft. Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign
Shakira – Chantaje ft. Maluma
Chris Jeday – Ahora Dice ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
Wisin – Escápate Conmigo ft. Ozuna
DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Enrique Iglesias – Súbeme La Radio ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Charlie Puth – Attention
BLACKPINK – As If It’s Your Last
CNCO – Reggaetón Lento
J Balvin – Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola ft. Bad Bunny
Nicky Jam – El Amante
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
Danny Ocean – Me Rehúso
Daddy Yankee – La Rompe Corazones ft. Ozuna
Major Lazer – Sua Cara ft. Anitta, Pabllo Vittar
Ozuna – Tu Foto
Shakira – Me Enamoré
French Montana – Unforgettable
YouTube’s Top 25 Songs of the Summer (US)
Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
Post Malone – Congratulations
Lul Uzi Vert – XO TOUR Llif3
Ayo & Teo – Rolex
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Future – Mask Off
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
French Montana – Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy FT. Lil Yachty
Rae Sremmurd – Swang
21 Savage – Bank Account
Playboi Carti – Magnolia
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Imagine Dragons – Believer
Donald Glover – Redbone
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
A Boogie wit da Hoodie – Drowning
YFN Lucci – Everyday We Lit
Migos – Slippery
Tee Grizzley – First Day Out
Maluma – Felices los 4