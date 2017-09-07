‘Despacito’ encabeza lista de ‘Canciones del verano’ de YouTube a nivel mundial

El tema de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee fue el más escuchado globalmente

No había duda de que “Despacito” era la canción de verano, pero ahora ya hay prueba de que el himno de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee de acuerdo a las visitas que obtuvieron en YouTube.

El tema de los puertoriqueños encabeza la lista de las canciones de verano a nivel mundial, así como en Estados Unidos. Pero el que más canciones tiene en el chart es Ozuna con 4 en la lista global, seguido por J Balvin con 3, Shakira, Maluma y Daddy Yankee tienen 2 canciones respectivamente.

“Despacito” fue la canción del verano en 47 de los 50 estados de Estados Unidos y también dominó a nivel de ciudad, obteniendo el titulo de “Cancion del verano” en ciudades como New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle y Atlanta.

YouTube’s Top 25 Songs of the Summer (GLOBAL)

Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Maluma – Felices los 4

J. Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente

Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul, Anne-Marie

Jason Derulo – Swalla ft. Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign

Shakira – Chantaje ft. Maluma

Chris Jeday – Ahora Dice ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel

Wisin – Escápate Conmigo ft. Ozuna

DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Enrique Iglesias – Súbeme La Radio ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Charlie Puth – Attention

BLACKPINK – As If It’s Your Last

CNCO – Reggaetón Lento

J Balvin – Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola ft. Bad Bunny

Nicky Jam – El Amante

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Danny Ocean – Me Rehúso

Daddy Yankee – La Rompe Corazones ft. Ozuna

Major Lazer – Sua Cara ft. Anitta, Pabllo Vittar

Ozuna – Tu Foto

Shakira – Me Enamoré

French Montana – Unforgettable

YouTube’s Top 25 Songs of the Summer (US)

Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

Post Malone – Congratulations

Lul Uzi Vert – XO TOUR Llif3

Ayo & Teo – Rolex

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Future – Mask Off

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

French Montana – Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

KYLE – iSpy FT. Lil Yachty

Rae Sremmurd – Swang

21 Savage – Bank Account

Playboi Carti – Magnolia

Migos – Bad and Boujee

Imagine Dragons – Believer

Donald Glover – Redbone

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

A Boogie wit da Hoodie – Drowning

YFN Lucci – Everyday We Lit

Migos – Slippery

Tee Grizzley – First Day Out

Maluma – Felices los 4