Mayweather le confesó a un títere que tiene entre 200 y 300 millones de dólares… y siete novias

Champion Predictions: I'm gonna make a $hit t$n of money on August 26th. I'm gonna make a $hit t$n of money on August 2nd on the Stox.com ICO. #TMT #STOX #MAYWEATHER #TBE #CRYPTO #CRYPTOCURRENCY #BLOCKCHAIN #ETHEREUM #BITCOIN

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:46am PDT