Famosos lamentan en redes la muerte de Hugh Hefner

El mundo del espectáculo se encuentra consternado ante la noticia de la muerte de Hugh Hefner, fundador de la revista Playboy, quien de acuerdo a un comunicado que emitió la revista, falleció de causas naturales a los 91 años.
“El ícono americano y fundador de Playboy, Hugh Hefner falleció hoy. Tenía 91 años. #QEPDHef“, publicó la cuenta de oficial de Twitter de Playboy con una cita del empresario que dice: “La vida es muy corta para estar viviendo el sueño de alguien más”.
Los famosos han reaccionado en redes sociales después de conocer la noticia.
R.I.P. Hugh Hefner 😥 The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef❤️ thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness 🙏🏼love u Hef #hughhefner #playboy #icon @playboy