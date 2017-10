Kesha le declara su lealtad a Taylor Swift

My mom used to follow me around singing the song "the cover of the rolling stone" and I have covers all over my childhood walls STILL. This is heart-achingly so special. Thank you to everyone who made this happen. @rollingstone @peggysirota @samanthaburkhartstylist @vittoriomasecchia

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:02am PDT