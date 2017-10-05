Las fotos poco conocidas de Marilyn Monroe nadando desnuda que valen una fortuna

Han pasado 55 años desde el repentino fallecimiento de Marilyn Monroe y su figura sigue estando cubierta por un halo de misterio y culto.
Por eso, una serie de fotografías poco conocidas de la actriz completamente desnuda, nadando en una piscina, serán subastadas por Heritage Auctions en una suma que oscila entre los $25,000 y $35,000 dólares.
12 fotos tomadas por Lawrence Schiller en 1962, el año de su muerte, muestran a Marilyn seductora a color y resplandeciente.
Schiller, que trabajaba para la revista Life, fue uno de los últimos artistas que retrató con su lente a la diva de Hollywood, antes de su fallecimiento en agosto de 1962.
En la subasta también habrán fotos de Frank Sinatra, The Beatles y Muhammad Ali.