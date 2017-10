¿Por qué congeló Chiquis Rivera sus óvulos?

"We may not have it all together, but together we have it all." @lorenzomendez7 #ILoveYou #CheersToUs 🙏🏻👫🙏🏻❤️ #ChiZo #InGodWeTrust

A post shared by Chiquis 💛 (@chiquisoficial) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT