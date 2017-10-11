La modelo de fitness y servidora de la Fuerza Aérea de EEUU que enciende Instagram

What DO you hate most about your job❓comment below 👇Don't let anyone make you feel like you aren't good enough, make you think you need to follow the world to be successful . In the military People knew I liked to work hard, but I also liked to be myself. I have been told my whole military career "how are you in the military?" Not in a bad way it's just I have a crazy personality, i am spontaneous, can be reckless at times but my hard work, happy spirit, and energy never got me in trouble . Unless it's hurting anyone I don't believe on being a rat. Is that how we are suppose to be? We are taught to help each other. Yet people would constantly go up the chain instead of to my face . I think that's cowardly, and only makes the work atmosphere toxic . Walking on eggshells and anxiety , unhappiness so on.. I never told on anyone, only people who didn't like me was a small group that could never understand me, or just didn't know me . I never had any issues with anyone . Point is Don't feel you need to change who you're to adapt to someone's made up rules of how you should be. You're perfect the way you're . Surround yourself with people who bring you up, and also put you in check in a positive way . The military I think saved my life. Idk where I'd be today. It's been 9 years of learning, tears, highest and lowest points of my life . Met some amazing people and the worst of people. As long as you stay true to yourself and who you were meant to be it will all work out. Don't let anyone control the outcome only YOU can control your life ❤️ #militarylife#shecandoboth

