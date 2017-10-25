La increíble dieta que le hizo perder 55 libras

Georgie Thomas se ha convertido en los últimos días en un ejemplo para casi 10 mil usuarios de Instagram, luego de que en su cuenta ha ido documentando cómo es que logró bajar 25 kilos (55 libras) en poco tiempo, y sin necesidad de hacer mucho ejercicio o someterse a rigurosas dietas.
Many people can see the glory and not the story and effort that goes behind a transformation. It took me YEARS to find my groove, to actually find a lifestyle program that gave me balance while still giving me a body I finally felt happy in. If you want something bad enough you will put it as a priority, you will work hard, you will be consistent, you will still complain like a lil bitch at times but far out, you will lap up the rewards and completely transform your life forever and NOTHING feels better. I used to look at that first picture in disgust but I genuinely think I was meant to go through this so I could help inspire and show any normal human that if I can do this, you can too.
Durante años, George libró una batalla constante con su peso, pues por más que se sometía a regímenes estrictos de alimentación y pasaba horas en el gimnasio no podía bajar esos 82 kilos (180 libras) que pesaba y mucho menos dejar de ser talla 14.
These were some snap shots of my last 16 week challenge and I was so happy with the end result but I wanted to build my bum more. This second 16 week challenge definitely has been more challenging as I have been trying to build more muscle. Right now I feel more like numbers 2-3 but with a fatter/more muscley bum but to get that I feel it around my stomach which is where I hold it a lot. I definitely have days that I feel podgy and yuck and it has been a challenge physically and mentally eating a lot more but still trusting the process. I have never been stronger than what I am now training with @maytivate.pt so I know something is changing. This next week is the start of my new phase and my macros have changed and this weekend I'm going to start planning my days with set meals so I don't even have to think about it and I just do it. I am so freaking excited to see what changes happen over the next few weeks knowing that I achieved this last time!
Luego de varios años luchando contra la obesidad, finalmente encontró la alimentación que le ayudó a llegar a la meta. Se olvidó por completo de los carbohidratos, cambiándolos por alimentos integrales y llevando una dieta de entre 1,500 y 1,800 calorías diarias, lo que le ayudó a bajar esos kilos de más.
Post cleanse feels. Yesterday was actually one of the easiest cleanse days I have done which surprised me as I'm eating so much more than usual and not cleansing as often (every 2-3 weeks instead of weekly) as I'm trying to build. To be honest with you I am feeling freaking phenom today and I am starting to see some things change. Pretty excited to keep smashing it and to see where I am at when I start to change things up in for summer 🌞
“Tres años y medio más tarde sigo el mismo programa y puedo ajustarlo cuando sea necesario, lo que demuestra que se trata de un verdadero cambio de estilo de vida. Estoy comiendo más que nunca y me siento realmente bien”, indicó en una entrevista a “Daily Mail”.
Happy hump day 🍑 A day to celebrate curves of all sorts and a throwback to when I was only a few weeks in to my first challenge and was holding more around my body but still loved on it anyways. It's so easy to be harsh on yourself, to have thoughts of "argh look at my belly and back fat roll in that" but the fact is, most of it is in your head and who gives a shit really! Stop comparing to the super models, stop comparing to body types that are unrealistic, just focus on you, how amazing you are, how far you have come and the power in what your future choices can achieve for you. MUA: @unveilthebeauty123
Además, encontró la motivación ideal para ir al gimnasio y ahora sigue con clases de entrenamiento personal que le han llevado a seguir en su peso.