Celebridades “trolean” a Donald Trump por mentir sobre ser personaje del año

Trump dijo que la revista Time le había ofrecido ser el personaje del año, la prestigiosa publicación lo negó
Celebridades "trolean" a Donald Trump por mentir sobre ser personaje del año
Foto: Captura Twitter
Por: Redacción

Una gran número de celebridades, desde comediantes hasta atletas, salieron a tomarse este domingo las redes sociales para trolear y burlarse del presidente Donald Trump por su afirmación de que había rechazado el Premio a la persona del año de la revista Time.

En el tweet original de Trump, él dijo que “decidió no hacerlo” luego de ser contactado por la revista diciendo que probablemente iba a ganar pero que necesitarían una entrevista y una sesión de fotos.

De inmediato la revista time desmintió al presidente.

