The Shape of Water de Guillermo del Toro, acapara las nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2018

La obra maestra del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, se convirtió este lunes en la película favorita para la 75 edición de los Golden Globes, al recibir 7 nominaciones entre las que se incluyen Mejor Película y Mejor Dirección.
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados para la entrega que se llevará a cabo este 7 de enero y será conducida por el comediante Seth Mayers.
Se trata del inicio de la temporada de premios al cine y la televisión, que finaliza con los Óscar.
Estos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2018.
CINE
Mejor Película (Drama)
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor actor (Drama)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor actriz (Drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Mejor actriz de reparto
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Guión
La forma del agua
Lady Bird
The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono
Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri
Apuesta maestra
Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor actor principal (Musical /Comedia)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Mejor actriz principal (Musical/Comedia)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Mejor Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Mejor película extranjera
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Mejor película animada
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
TV
Mejor Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Mejor actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Mejor actriz (Drama)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor comedia
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Mejor Miniserie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Mejor actor en miniserie
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Mejor actriz en miniserie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies