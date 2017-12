La “verdad” oculta sobre la historia de bullying que conmovió a las redes

#keatonjones Guess his mom #kimberlyjones family values of raising racist youth has come to light… Maybe those "bullies" were standing up to a racist family I understand no-one is perfect.. But you support that racist flag and start a go find account to raise money for sympathy CAUSE youre a racist you get what you deserve

A post shared by captain observations (@the_u_202) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:34am PST