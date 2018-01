USCIS cierra oficinas en 12 estados ante tormenta de nieve

Many local #USCIS offices are closed because of the #SnowStorm Check our website before you go: https://t.co/KGwpzOkdze and remember that USCIS appointments can be rescheduled if you can't make it because of the storm. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/yiCozobWiS

— Katie Tichacek (@USCISMediaNYNJ) January 4, 2018