Membresía de LULAC indignada con su presidente por carta de apoyo a plan migratorio de Trump

@LULAC Pres. Rocha has set back the work of Councils across the country. On Behalf of Council #3249, I ask that Mr. Rocha keep his retraction and instead begins to draft his resignation. Below is the letter sent to him by our council: #FueraRocha pic.twitter.com/EszRwf2dR2

— César Miguel (@cesarmvm) January 31, 2018