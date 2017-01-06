24 Hour Fitness® Celebrates New Club in Ramsey, NJ

Convenient Location Brings New Fitness Options to Active Community
RAMSEY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#24HourFitness–24 Hour Fitness is joining the growing Triangle 17 Plaza shopping mall,
bringing to the physically active community of Ramsey, a new club
conveniently and centrally located near residences, business parks and
shopping. Boasting a robust retail, food and entertainment lineup, the
new club adds a much-desired fitness lifestyle component to the shopping
complex and surrounding area.
A grand opening event is scheduled Saturday, January 7, 2016, 9:00
a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 24 Hour Fitness Ramsey, 150 Triangle
17 Plaza, located at NJ-17N & Lake Street, Ramsey. The community
is invited to this free celebration, which includes club tours, prize
drawings, group training demonstrations, innovative group exercise
studio classes and more.
“Convenience is a critical element to Ramsey residents, and the new club
fits the bill with plenty of parking, easy access to public
transportation, and a variety of fitness and group program options to
motivate our members,” said Roxanne Johnson, General Manager, 24 Hour
Fitness Ramsey. “Our talented fitness professionals are passionate about
empowering members to achieve their fitness goals and work with them to
ensure the time spent in our club enhances life outside of the club.”
The new, 38,832 square foot two-level club features a modern design and
open-floor plan with amenities including:
- Cardio, strength and functional training equipment
-
Large rooms for a full schedule of Cycle and Group X®
classes, including Zumba® plus new formats like POP Pilates
and Treat While You Train™ Virtual classes: Members can
take Cycle and Group X® classes on their own convenient
schedule, when the studios aren’t in use. It’s as easy as making a
selection of virtual class format options, pressing a button, and GO!
-
Turf Zone: One of the newest additions to the club and designed both
for athletes and non-athletes alike. The area includes specialized
fitness equipment that take your workouts to the next level
- Lap pool, spa and sauna
- Personal and Group training services*
- Kids’ Club*
*Additional fees apply
To experience the new gym, download a free
guest pass from 24hourfitness.com/Ramsey.
About 24 Hour Fitness
Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., 24 Hour Fitness is a leading health
club industry pioneer, serving nearly 4 million members in over 400
clubs across the U.S. For more than 30 years, the company has been
dedicated to helping members change their lives and reach their
individual fitness goals. With convenient club locations, personal
training services, popular group exercise classes and a variety of
strength, cardio and functional training equipment, 24 Hour Fitness
offers fitness solutions for everyone.
Please visit 24hourfitness.com
for more information and to find the club nearest you.
