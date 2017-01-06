24 Hour Fitness® Celebrates New Club in Ramsey, NJ

Convenient Location Brings New Fitness Options to Active Community

RAMSEY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#24HourFitness–24 Hour Fitness is joining the growing Triangle 17 Plaza shopping mall,

bringing to the physically active community of Ramsey, a new club

conveniently and centrally located near residences, business parks and

shopping. Boasting a robust retail, food and entertainment lineup, the

new club adds a much-desired fitness lifestyle component to the shopping

complex and surrounding area.

A grand opening event is scheduled Saturday, January 7, 2016, 9:00

a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 24 Hour Fitness Ramsey, 150 Triangle

17 Plaza, located at NJ-17N & Lake Street, Ramsey. The community

is invited to this free celebration, which includes club tours, prize

drawings, group training demonstrations, innovative group exercise

studio classes and more.

“Convenience is a critical element to Ramsey residents, and the new club

fits the bill with plenty of parking, easy access to public

transportation, and a variety of fitness and group program options to

motivate our members,” said Roxanne Johnson, General Manager, 24 Hour

Fitness Ramsey. “Our talented fitness professionals are passionate about

empowering members to achieve their fitness goals and work with them to

ensure the time spent in our club enhances life outside of the club.”

The new, 38,832 square foot two-level club features a modern design and

open-floor plan with amenities including:

Cardio, strength and functional training equipment

Large rooms for a full schedule of Cycle and Group X ®

classes, including Zumba ® plus new formats like POP Pilates

and Treat While You Train ™ Virtual classes: Members can

take Cycle and Group X ® classes on their own convenient

schedule, when the studios aren’t in use. It’s as easy as making a

selection of virtual class format options, pressing a button, and GO!

Turf Zone: One of the newest additions to the club and designed both

for athletes and non-athletes alike. The area includes specialized

fitness equipment that take your workouts to the next level

Lap pool, spa and sauna

Personal and Group training services*

Kids’ Club*

*Additional fees apply

To experience the new gym, download a free

guest pass from 24hourfitness.com/Ramsey.

About 24 Hour Fitness

Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., 24 Hour Fitness is a leading health

club industry pioneer, serving nearly 4 million members in over 400

clubs across the U.S. For more than 30 years, the company has been

dedicated to helping members change their lives and reach their

individual fitness goals. With convenient club locations, personal

training services, popular group exercise classes and a variety of

strength, cardio and functional training equipment, 24 Hour Fitness

offers fitness solutions for everyone.

Please visit 24hourfitness.com

for more information and to find the club nearest you.

