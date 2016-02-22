4moms Names Florian Hunziker as COO and Appoints Amy Villeneuve to Its Board

New executives with strong technology and startup experience join

consumer robotics company

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–4moms®,

a consumer technology company that applies robotics, technology,

innovative design, and deep consumer insights to develop dramatically

better products, announced today that Florian Hunziker will be joining

the company as Chief Operating Officer, and Amy Villeneuve has been

appointed to the Board of Directors.





Hunziker brings a depth of management and product development experience

from previous senior leadership roles at technology companies including

HARMONIX and Electronic Arts. As COO at 4moms, he will assume

responsibility for Engineering, Supply Chain, Sales, Finance, Human

Resources, and Legal. He will be focused on driving continued growth,

streamlining business processes to recognize efficiencies, and launching

new innovations in the juvenile products industry.

“The 4moms team is driven, hardworking, and dedicated to the continued

strategic growth of the brand,” said Hunziker. “I’m proud and humbled to

join the team, and am excited to lead the company in its efforts to

optimize operations and bring dramatically better products to market.”

Hunziker previously served as COO of HARMONIX where he oversaw

HARMONIX’s transition from a VIACOM subsidiary to private company.

Hunziker also worked at Electronic Arts where he led independent game

studio outreach efforts in North America for their digital interactive

entertainment franchises. He was previously a Vice President of Private

Equity and Venture Capital at BancBoston Capital. Hunziker received his

MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business

Administration from The University of California, Berkeley.

Amy Villeneuve brings a wealth of technology and robotics experience to

her new position on the 4moms Board of Directors. As President and COO

of Kiva Systems, she spearheaded the growth of the tech startup,

ultimately leading to its acquisition by Amazon for $775M. Following the

acquisition, she joined Amazon as Vice President of Amazon Robotics.

“4moms is an incredible brand with highly differentiated products,” said

Villeneuve. “I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage my experience

and collaborate with the 4moms leadership team to further grow and scale

the business.”

Prior to her role at Kiva Systems, Villeneuve served in senior level

leadership roles at Agero across Marketing, Strategy and Product

Innovation and was also a Principal at The Parthenon Group. She has a

background in the automotive industry, working in leadership roles at

Stoneridge, and Delco Products division of General Motors. Villeneuve

received her MBA from Harvard Business School, her Masters of

Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic

Institute, and her Bachelor’s degree from Clarkson University.

“4moms has seen great success through recent company growth and product

expansion. As we continue to develop our brand, enter new categories and

expand our relationships with retailers, it is important to have a

strong leadership team in place,” said Rob Daley, CEO of 4moms. “Having

both Florian and Amy onboard will not only help us stay on course, but

their deep experience and fresh ideas will bring a new and dynamic

perspective to the organization.”

About 4moms

4moms® is a consumer technology company that leverages robotics,

technology and innovative design to disrupt and redefine existing

industries. The company has transformed the juvenile products baby gear

industry with products like the 4moms origami®, the world’s only

power-folding stroller; the 4moms mamaRoo® infant seat that replicates

the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their

babies; and the 4moms breeze® playard that opens or closes in one simple

step. The company, founded in 2005 and based in Pittsburgh, Penn., has

twice been honored with the prestigious Red Dot award for outstanding

product design, and was recognized, in each of the last five years, by

Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the

United States. 4moms products are currently sold at buybuyBABY, Target

and Babies R Us, and are available in more than 50 countries around the

world. For more information, visit http://www.4moms.com.

