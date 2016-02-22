4moms Names Florian Hunziker as COO and Appoints Amy Villeneuve to Its Board

New executives with strong technology and startup experience join
consumer robotics company
PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–4moms®,
a consumer technology company that applies robotics, technology,
innovative design, and deep consumer insights to develop dramatically
better products, announced today that Florian Hunziker will be joining
the company as Chief Operating Officer, and Amy Villeneuve has been
appointed to the Board of Directors.
Hunziker brings a depth of management and product development experience
from previous senior leadership roles at technology companies including
HARMONIX and Electronic Arts. As COO at 4moms, he will assume
responsibility for Engineering, Supply Chain, Sales, Finance, Human
Resources, and Legal. He will be focused on driving continued growth,
streamlining business processes to recognize efficiencies, and launching
new innovations in the juvenile products industry.
“The 4moms team is driven, hardworking, and dedicated to the continued
strategic growth of the brand,” said Hunziker. “I’m proud and humbled to
join the team, and am excited to lead the company in its efforts to
optimize operations and bring dramatically better products to market.”
Hunziker previously served as COO of HARMONIX where he oversaw
HARMONIX’s transition from a VIACOM subsidiary to private company.
Hunziker also worked at Electronic Arts where he led independent game
studio outreach efforts in North America for their digital interactive
entertainment franchises. He was previously a Vice President of Private
Equity and Venture Capital at BancBoston Capital. Hunziker received his
MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business
Administration from The University of California, Berkeley.
Amy Villeneuve brings a wealth of technology and robotics experience to
her new position on the 4moms Board of Directors. As President and COO
of Kiva Systems, she spearheaded the growth of the tech startup,
ultimately leading to its acquisition by Amazon for $775M. Following the
acquisition, she joined Amazon as Vice President of Amazon Robotics.
“4moms is an incredible brand with highly differentiated products,” said
Villeneuve. “I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage my experience
and collaborate with the 4moms leadership team to further grow and scale
the business.”
Prior to her role at Kiva Systems, Villeneuve served in senior level
leadership roles at Agero across Marketing, Strategy and Product
Innovation and was also a Principal at The Parthenon Group. She has a
background in the automotive industry, working in leadership roles at
Stoneridge, and Delco Products division of General Motors. Villeneuve
received her MBA from Harvard Business School, her Masters of
Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic
Institute, and her Bachelor’s degree from Clarkson University.
“4moms has seen great success through recent company growth and product
expansion. As we continue to develop our brand, enter new categories and
expand our relationships with retailers, it is important to have a
strong leadership team in place,” said Rob Daley, CEO of 4moms. “Having
both Florian and Amy onboard will not only help us stay on course, but
their deep experience and fresh ideas will bring a new and dynamic
perspective to the organization.”
About 4moms
4moms® is a consumer technology company that leverages robotics,
technology and innovative design to disrupt and redefine existing
industries. The company has transformed the juvenile products baby gear
industry with products like the 4moms origami®, the world’s only
power-folding stroller; the 4moms mamaRoo® infant seat that replicates
the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their
babies; and the 4moms breeze® playard that opens or closes in one simple
step. The company, founded in 2005 and based in Pittsburgh, Penn., has
twice been honored with the prestigious Red Dot award for outstanding
product design, and was recognized, in each of the last five years, by
Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the
United States. 4moms products are currently sold at buybuyBABY, Target
and Babies R Us, and are available in more than 50 countries around the
world. For more information, visit http://www.4moms.com.
