Adobe Senior Scientist’s High-Tech Photographs to Show at The Dryansky Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a unique initiative blending the worlds of art and cutting-edge

technology, Hovering:

Photographs at the Boundaries of Nature, an exhibition of

large-scale works by theoretical physicist and Adobe

senior principal scientist Gregg

Wilensky, will show at The

Dryansky Gallery in San Francisco from March 31 to May 12, 2016.

Wilensky’s tech-enhanced natural landscapes began as photographs taken

during his travels in France and California. Using high fidelity optics

and tools he helped develop at Adobe, Wilensky enhances and amplifies

the subtle spaces and shapes found in nature that are normally not

perceived by the human eye.





Although the technological tools were created to provide precision for

commercial photography users to alter reality, Wilensky employs these

same tools to do the opposite: to allow us to visualize nature in a more

primal way, taking inspiration from knowledge of our own low-level

visual processing.

“Much of my professional career has focused on providing control and

precision to digital photography…I am interested in exploring the

opposite direction; what is the minimum needed for a photograph that is

still true to the medium and spirit of the image captured and yet can

stimulate our spirits?” Wilensky explains.

A senior principal scientist at Adobe since 1997, he is a self-taught

photographer and painter, beginning with darkroom experience learned

from his father, who photographed in World War II. According to gallery

owner and director Janel Dryan, Wilensky’s background as a physicist

allows for a depth of knowledge and deep investigative curiosity that is

rare among artists. His ability to bridge the arts with the

technological is significant as these two worlds are destined to grow

closer together.

Fully inhabiting his dual role as scientist and artist in this

exhibition, Wilensky exposes the edges of forms and plays with our

perception of the 3D plane. In this way, he allows us to hover between

truth and imagination, the real and the surreal.

Exhibition: Gregg Wilensky – Hovering

Location:

The Dryansky Gallery, 2120 Union Street, San Francisco

Dates

on View: March 31 – May 12, 2016

Opening Reception:

Thursday, March 31, 7–9pm

Artist Talk: Thursday, April 7,

7–8pm

