Allconnect’s 2015 ACSI Customer Satisfaction Score Ranks Third Among Companies Measured Nationwide

essential home services, earned the third highest customer satisfaction
score of companies measured by the American Customer Satisfaction Index
(ACSI) nationwide for 2015. ACSI is an independent indicator of customer
evaluations of the quality of products and services available to
household consumers in the United States.
Allconnect’s score of 85 ranks the company’s customer satisfaction above
brands traditionally regarded as leaders in customer service, such as
Apple, Amazon, Costco and Nordstrom. Only Chick-Fil-A and Wegmans, both
with scores of 86, earned higher 2015 ACSI scores than Allconnect. The
score also comes at a time of decline in customer satisfaction
nationwide.
Allconnect offers a free, one-stop marketplace, connecting millions of
consumers with products and services for the connected home, such as
Internet, TV, home security, home automation, energy efficiency and
green products. The service, available over the phone or online, gives
consumers access to the choices available at their specific address
using proprietary technology and integrations with most major home
service providers.
“Since Allconnect was founded in 1998, our focus has been on the
customer experience,” said Sam Howe, CEO. “Though we’ve expanded our
offerings from home services to include energy efficiency products and
other energy initiatives, we’ve never wavered from that commitment.
Today, we’re talking to more customers than ever before, and we take
great pride in the fact that our customer satisfaction still continues
to reach new heights.”
Allconnect’s 2015 ACSI score is based on over 100,000 surveys that asked
Allconnect customers to evaluate their recent experience with the
company.
About Allconnect
Allconnect offers customers a convenient single source to compare and
connect integrated media, broadband, home protection, energy and green
products. Allconnect’s services are available at allconnect.com,
through utility and energy companies representing over 50 million
households, and via affiliates. Through more than 20 million annual
consumer touch points, the company acquires customers, increases revenue
and generates higher customer satisfaction for its partners.
Founded in 1998, Allconnect is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with
offices in Lexington, Kentucky and St. George, Utah. For more
information, visit allconnect.com
or follow the company on Twitter
and Facebook.
About ACSI
The American Customer Satisfaction Index (www.theacsi.org
) is a national economic indicator of customer evaluations of the
quality of products and services available to household consumers in the
United States. The ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 70,000
customers annually as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing
customer satisfaction with more than 300 companies in 43 industries and
10 economic sectors, including various services of federal and local
government agencies.
ACSI results are released throughout the year, with all measures
reported on a scale of 0 to 100. ACSI data have proven to be strongly
related to a number of essential indicators of micro and macroeconomic
performance. For example, firms with higher levels of customer
satisfaction tend to have higher earnings and stock returns relative to
competitors. Stock portfolios based on companies that show strong
performance in ACSI deliver excess returns in up markets as well as down
markets. At the macro level, customer satisfaction has been shown to be
predictive of both consumer spending and GDP growth.
