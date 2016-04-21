Allconnect’s 2015 ACSI Customer Satisfaction Score Ranks Third Among Companies Measured Nationwide

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACSI–Atlanta-based Allconnect, a national leader in connecting consumers with

essential home services, earned the third highest customer satisfaction

score of companies measured by the American Customer Satisfaction Index

(ACSI) nationwide for 2015. ACSI is an independent indicator of customer

evaluations of the quality of products and services available to

household consumers in the United States.

Allconnect’s score of 85 ranks the company’s customer satisfaction above

brands traditionally regarded as leaders in customer service, such as

Apple, Amazon, Costco and Nordstrom. Only Chick-Fil-A and Wegmans, both

with scores of 86, earned higher 2015 ACSI scores than Allconnect. The

score also comes at a time of decline in customer satisfaction

nationwide.

Allconnect offers a free, one-stop marketplace, connecting millions of

consumers with products and services for the connected home, such as

Internet, TV, home security, home automation, energy efficiency and

green products. The service, available over the phone or online, gives

consumers access to the choices available at their specific address

using proprietary technology and integrations with most major home

service providers.

“Since Allconnect was founded in 1998, our focus has been on the

customer experience,” said Sam Howe, CEO. “Though we’ve expanded our

offerings from home services to include energy efficiency products and

other energy initiatives, we’ve never wavered from that commitment.

Today, we’re talking to more customers than ever before, and we take

great pride in the fact that our customer satisfaction still continues

to reach new heights.”

Allconnect’s 2015 ACSI score is based on over 100,000 surveys that asked

Allconnect customers to evaluate their recent experience with the

company.

About Allconnect

Allconnect offers customers a convenient single source to compare and

connect integrated media, broadband, home protection, energy and green

products. Allconnect’s services are available at allconnect.com,

through utility and energy companies representing over 50 million

households, and via affiliates. Through more than 20 million annual

consumer touch points, the company acquires customers, increases revenue

and generates higher customer satisfaction for its partners.

Allconnect’s customer satisfaction ranks third among companies

nationwide based on its American Customer Satisfaction Index score.

Founded in 1998, Allconnect is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with

offices in Lexington, Kentucky and St. George, Utah. For more

information, visit allconnect.com

or follow the company on Twitter

and Facebook.

About ACSI

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (www.theacsi.org

) is a national economic indicator of customer evaluations of the

quality of products and services available to household consumers in the

United States. The ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 70,000

customers annually as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing

customer satisfaction with more than 300 companies in 43 industries and

10 economic sectors, including various services of federal and local

government agencies.

ACSI results are released throughout the year, with all measures

reported on a scale of 0 to 100. ACSI data have proven to be strongly

related to a number of essential indicators of micro and macroeconomic

performance. For example, firms with higher levels of customer

satisfaction tend to have higher earnings and stock returns relative to

competitors. Stock portfolios based on companies that show strong

performance in ACSI deliver excess returns in up markets as well as down

markets. At the macro level, customer satisfaction has been shown to be

predictive of both consumer spending and GDP growth.

