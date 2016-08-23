Amazfit Blends Elegant Design and High-End Technology in First Ceramic-Based Wearable

Sleek, Smart Activity Tracker Encourages Personal Style and Healthy

Living; Now Available for $79.99, Exclusively Through Amazon

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Equator–Amazfit, a wearable technology company that seamlessly connects people’s

biomechanical signals and daily activities with smart data, today

introduced its first ceramic-based wearable activity tracker by the same

name. Amazfit is a stylish, slim and sleek activity tracker that allows

people to track and record steps, distance traveled and calories burned,

monitor sleep quality and receive incoming call vibration alerts.

Amazfit is now available for purchase on Amazon.com for $79.99.





Amazfit is one of the slimmest, most lightweight activity trackers on

the market today. Disguised as a fashion accessory, Amazfit delivers

cutting-edge capabilities and data-rich features, including new

generation ADI sensors, a 10-day battery life and wireless charging –

all without sacrificing style.

“After selling more than 24 million activity trackers in China through

our partnership with Xiaomi, we’re excited to further expand our success

into the U.S. market,” said Frederik Hermann, Head of U.S. Marketing and

Sales for Amazfit. “Amazfit is dedicated to developing beautifully

designed products that seamlessly integrate into people’s lives. We want

to encourage people to make healthier decisions on small, everyday

activities, such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator, that

contribute to an overall healthy and active lifestyle.”

Inspired by the traditional Chinese jade pendant, each hypoallergenic

ceramic casing undergoes 30 manufacturing procedures and is polished

more than 120,000 times to achieve the perfect shine and luster. Its

hardness is second only to diamond and sapphire, creating a

long-lasting, luminescent and strong surface.

Amazfit’s sleek design means it easily fits under long sleeves and is

comfortable for sleeping. Designed to wear for any occasion, casual or

formal, Amazfit emphasizes style, simplicity and versatility for men and

women with a variety of wristband and necklace options featuring elegant

metal and leather details.

Amazfit is available in two wristband styles:

Amazfit Moonbeam: Moonbeam is beautifully designed, with a

white ceramic shell encased in a rose gold-plated metal frame and is

surrounded by a premium white leather wristband. The aesthetic

combination of gold and leather represents class and elegance.

lightweight activity tracker wristbands on the market today. Designed

to offer sleek sophistication, the ceramic shell is surrounded by a

simple, minimalistic band in complementary matted black or rose gold

tones.

Other accessories, including the Sport and Rainbow wristband styles and

the necklace, are sold separately.

To help promote an active and healthy lifestyle, Amazfit offers an

intuitive mobile app, available for download in the iTunes

App Store and Google

Play Store, that allows users to track daily progress towards their

specific health goals and adjust all settings of the band.

About Amazfit

Launched in 2016, Amazfit is a US-based wearable technology company with

a mission to seamlessly connect people’s biomechanical signals and daily

activities with smart data services to promote healthy living. With one

of the most lightweight and subtle smart wearables on the market, its

line of fashionable activity trackers, including the Moonbeam and the

Equator, effortlessly track activity without sacrificing style. Amazfit

is owned by Huami, the exclusive provider of wearable technology for

Xiaomi. Since establishing its partnership with Xiaomi in 2014, the

company has sold over 24 million Mi Bands. Huami has raised $35 million

from Sequoia Capital, Shunwei Capital Partners, Banyan Capital,

Morningside Ventures and Xiaomi. Huami is currently one of the top three

wearable technology manufacturers in the world, privately-held and

headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

