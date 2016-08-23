Amazfit Blends Elegant Design and High-End Technology in First Ceramic-Based Wearable

Sleek, Smart Activity Tracker Encourages Personal Style and Healthy
Living; Now Available for $79.99, Exclusively Through Amazon
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Equator–Amazfit, a wearable technology company that seamlessly connects people’s
biomechanical signals and daily activities with smart data, today
introduced its first ceramic-based wearable activity tracker by the same
name. Amazfit is a stylish, slim and sleek activity tracker that allows
people to track and record steps, distance traveled and calories burned,
monitor sleep quality and receive incoming call vibration alerts.
Amazfit is now available for purchase on Amazon.com for $79.99.
Amazfit is one of the slimmest, most lightweight activity trackers on
the market today. Disguised as a fashion accessory, Amazfit delivers
cutting-edge capabilities and data-rich features, including new
generation ADI sensors, a 10-day battery life and wireless charging –
all without sacrificing style.
“After selling more than 24 million activity trackers in China through
our partnership with Xiaomi, we’re excited to further expand our success
into the U.S. market,” said Frederik Hermann, Head of U.S. Marketing and
Sales for Amazfit. “Amazfit is dedicated to developing beautifully
designed products that seamlessly integrate into people’s lives. We want
to encourage people to make healthier decisions on small, everyday
activities, such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator, that
contribute to an overall healthy and active lifestyle.”
Inspired by the traditional Chinese jade pendant, each hypoallergenic
ceramic casing undergoes 30 manufacturing procedures and is polished
more than 120,000 times to achieve the perfect shine and luster. Its
hardness is second only to diamond and sapphire, creating a
long-lasting, luminescent and strong surface.
Amazfit’s sleek design means it easily fits under long sleeves and is
comfortable for sleeping. Designed to wear for any occasion, casual or
formal, Amazfit emphasizes style, simplicity and versatility for men and
women with a variety of wristband and necklace options featuring elegant
metal and leather details.
Amazfit is available in two wristband styles:
-
Amazfit Moonbeam: Moonbeam is beautifully designed, with a
white ceramic shell encased in a rose gold-plated metal frame and is
surrounded by a premium white leather wristband. The aesthetic
combination of gold and leather represents class and elegance.
-
Amazfit Equator: Equator is one of the slimmest, most
lightweight activity tracker wristbands on the market today. Designed
to offer sleek sophistication, the ceramic shell is surrounded by a
simple, minimalistic band in complementary matted black or rose gold
tones.
Other accessories, including the Sport and Rainbow wristband styles and
the necklace, are sold separately.
To help promote an active and healthy lifestyle, Amazfit offers an
intuitive mobile app, available for download in the iTunes
App Store and Google
Play Store, that allows users to track daily progress towards their
specific health goals and adjust all settings of the band.
About Amazfit
Launched in 2016, Amazfit is a US-based wearable technology company with
a mission to seamlessly connect people’s biomechanical signals and daily
activities with smart data services to promote healthy living. With one
of the most lightweight and subtle smart wearables on the market, its
line of fashionable activity trackers, including the Moonbeam and the
Equator, effortlessly track activity without sacrificing style. Amazfit
is owned by Huami, the exclusive provider of wearable technology for
Xiaomi. Since establishing its partnership with Xiaomi in 2014, the
company has sold over 24 million Mi Bands. Huami has raised $35 million
from Sequoia Capital, Shunwei Capital Partners, Banyan Capital,
Morningside Ventures and Xiaomi. Huami is currently one of the top three
wearable technology manufacturers in the world, privately-held and
headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
For more information please visit http://www.amazfit.com
Contacts
Huami Inc. / Amazfit
Frederik Hermann, 650-924-1612
media@huami-usa.com
or
Blanc
& Otus for Amazfit
Jennifer Pierce, 415-856-5152
jennifer.pierce@blancandotus.com