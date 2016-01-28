Pandora Debuts New Personalized Destination to Discover Music

It’s now easier than ever to discover the perfect music for you

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pandora (NYSE:P),

the world’s most powerful music discovery platform, today launched

Browse, a new way to help you discover even more music you’ll love.

Browse is the perfect place for you to lean in and discover your next

favorite artist because the recommendations are tailor-made from your

thumbs and your individual musical tastes. Whenever and wherever you

are, Pandora provides the soundtrack that’s always in tune with what you

want to hear.

“Finding new music should be a simple and enjoyable experience,” said

Chris Phillips, chief product officer of Pandora. “Our musicologists

have scored millions of songs to find the perfect music just for you.

The new Browse feature makes it easy to find the music you love whether

you know what you want, or need a little help discovering music you

didn’t know existed.”

Browse is Your Ultimate Personalized Discovery Destination

Music You Want : Everyone enjoys music, just maybe not the same

type of music. Browse serves up artists and stations that are only

relevant to you. The experience will continually improve the more you

listen to Pandora.

: Everyone enjoys music, just maybe not the same type of music. Browse serves up artists and stations that are only relevant to you. The experience will continually improve the more you listen to Pandora. Fresh Station Recommendations: You’ll get nonstop discovery of

new stations based on your listening activity.

You’ll get nonstop discovery of new stations based on your listening activity. Take a Look and See : Have trouble committing? You can see

what’s spinning on a station before adding it to your station list.

: Have trouble committing? You can see what’s spinning on a station before adding it to your station list. Music Metrics: Want to know how many other people are also

listening to your favorite artist? You can see how many fans have

added that station, whether it’s a pop music icon who has millions of

listeners or a breaking artist who has a few thousand.

We have also made getting to your music even more effortless.

New Look and Feel

Always Know What’s Playing : You now have one-tap access to

whatever is playing with a new Mini-Player on the bottom of the app.

We also placed your Stations, Feed, Profile and Settings in the new

Fly-Out menu in the top left corner.

: You now have one-tap access to whatever is playing with a new Mini-Player on the bottom of the app. We also placed your Stations, Feed, Profile and Settings in the new Fly-Out menu in the top left corner. Find Your Stations Faster : Organize your My Station list by

Recent or Alphabetical order.

: Organize your My Station list by Recent or Alphabetical order. Go Behind the Music: Looking to connect with your favorite

artist on a deeper level? We redesigned the artist pages with a fresh

format, so you can find more information about the artists you love.

Browse is available for iPhones in the United States, Australia and New

Zealand and will launch on Android phones soon.

