Pandora Debuts New Personalized Destination to Discover Music

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pandora (NYSE:P),
the world’s most powerful music discovery platform, today launched
Browse, a new way to help you discover even more music you’ll love.
Browse is the perfect place for you to lean in and discover your next
favorite artist because the recommendations are tailor-made from your
thumbs and your individual musical tastes. Whenever and wherever you
are, Pandora provides the soundtrack that’s always in tune with what you
want to hear.
“Finding new music should be a simple and enjoyable experience,” said
Chris Phillips, chief product officer of Pandora. “Our musicologists
have scored millions of songs to find the perfect music just for you.
The new Browse feature makes it easy to find the music you love whether
you know what you want, or need a little help discovering music you
didn’t know existed.”
Browse is Your Ultimate Personalized Discovery Destination
-
Music You Want: Everyone enjoys music, just maybe not the same
type of music. Browse serves up artists and stations that are only
relevant to you. The experience will continually improve the more you
listen to Pandora.
-
Fresh Station Recommendations: You’ll get nonstop discovery of
new stations based on your listening activity.
-
Take a Look and See: Have trouble committing? You can see
what’s spinning on a station before adding it to your station list.
-
Music Metrics: Want to know how many other people are also
listening to your favorite artist? You can see how many fans have
added that station, whether it’s a pop music icon who has millions of
listeners or a breaking artist who has a few thousand.
We have also made getting to your music even more effortless.
New Look and Feel
-
Always Know What’s Playing: You now have one-tap access to
whatever is playing with a new Mini-Player on the bottom of the app.
We also placed your Stations, Feed, Profile and Settings in the new
Fly-Out menu in the top left corner.
-
Find Your Stations Faster: Organize your My Station list by
Recent or Alphabetical order.
-
Go Behind the Music: Looking to connect with your favorite
artist on a deeper level? We redesigned the artist pages with a fresh
format, so you can find more information about the artists you love.
Browse is available for iPhones in the United States, Australia and New
Zealand and will launch on Android phones soon.
ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora is the world’s most powerful music discovery platform – a place
where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are
driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by
connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live
on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly
trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording
which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®,
delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the
tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan
connections at unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora
empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers
and connect with their fans.
