School Choice Trolley Tour and Luncheon to Highlight Diversity

A trolley tour highlighting the diversity of school choice options in
Alabama will feature a wide variety of schools in honor of National
School Choice Week.
The Foundation for Excellence in Education will host a Mobile Area
School Choice Trolley Tour and Luncheon 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 23.
Stops include Prichard Preparatory School, St. Mary Catholic School,
Alabama School of Math and Sciences and the Mobile Area Education
Foundation.
The trolley will feature a National School Choice Week banner, and a
variety of legislators, city officials, and school choice leaders will
ride.
Event planners seek to engage community and school leaders in
discussions about what school choice looks like in Alabama and how it is
impacting families, schools, and communities; to broaden perspectives
and create room for dialogue.
This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of
National School Choice Week 2017, which will feature more than 21,000
school choice events across all 50 states.
For more information, contact Sonya DiCarlo at sdicarlo@alabamascholarshipfund.org
or (205) 206-7806.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School
Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options
for students, families, and communities around the country.
For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com,
or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek.
