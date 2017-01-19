School Choice Trolley Tour and Luncheon to Highlight Diversity

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#schoolchoice–A trolley tour highlighting the diversity of school choice options in

Alabama will feature a wide variety of schools in honor of National

School Choice Week.

The Foundation for Excellence in Education will host a Mobile Area

School Choice Trolley Tour and Luncheon 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 23.

Stops include Prichard Preparatory School, St. Mary Catholic School,

Alabama School of Math and Sciences and the Mobile Area Education

Foundation.

The trolley will feature a National School Choice Week banner, and a

variety of legislators, city officials, and school choice leaders will

ride.

Event planners seek to engage community and school leaders in

discussions about what school choice looks like in Alabama and how it is

impacting families, schools, and communities; to broaden perspectives

and create room for dialogue.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of

National School Choice Week 2017, which will feature more than 21,000

school choice events across all 50 states.

For more information, contact Sonya DiCarlo at sdicarlo@alabamascholarshipfund.org

or (205) 206-7806.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School

Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options

for students, families, and communities around the country.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com,

or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek.

Contacts

Alabama Scholarship Fund

Sonya DiCarlo, 205-206-7806

sdicarlo@alabamascholarshipfund.org