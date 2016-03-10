Termites Set to Begin Annual Feast on Vulnerable Homes

The National Pest Management Association advises homeowners to
protect against these wood-destroying insects
FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As spring approaches, termites are set to begin their annual feast on
vulnerable homes and properties across much of the country. The National
Pest Management Association (NPMA) is working to spread awareness
about these wood-destroying organisms during Termite Awareness Week,
March 13-19, by educating consumers on ways to best protect their homes.
Moisture-damaged homes are prime targets for termites. When they emerge,
termites seek out these susceptible structures and begin chewing through
wood, flooring and even wallpaper, oftentimes undetected. Termites cause
more than $5 billion in property damage each year – an expense typically
not covered by homeowners insurance, leaving homeowners with a costly
bill to fix structural repairs.
“As many people begin to think about home improvement, and selling or
buying a home this spring, it is very important for them to be aware of
the destruction termites can cause,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president
of public affairs at NPMA. “Termites are difficult to spot with the
naked eye, so homeowners should remain vigilant and employ proper
prevention techniques year round. If they notice a problem they should
contact a pest professional who can determine the extent of the damage
and recommend a treatment plan.”
To help prevent a termite infestation, NPMA recommends the following
prevention tips:
- Keep basements, attics and crawl spaces well ventilated and dry.
-
Repair leaking faucets, water pipes and AC units on the outside of the
home.
- Repair fascia and soffits and rotted roof shingles.
-
Replace weather stripping and repair loose mortar around basement
foundation and windows.
-
Direct water away from your house through properly functioning
downspouts, gutters and splash blocks.
-
Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house and 5 inches off
the ground.
- Keep mulch at least 15 inches from the foundation.
- Remove rotting tree stumps from the property.
-
Homeowners should have a termite inspection completed every one to
three years. Homes with previous termite infestations should be
re-inspected every year.
-
If buying a new home, obtain a wood-destroying organism (WDO)
inspection separate from the regular home inspection.
For more information on termites, how to prevent an infestation, and to
find a qualified
pest control professional, visit PestWorld.org.
