Termites Set to Begin Annual Feast on Vulnerable Homes

The National Pest Management Association advises homeowners to

protect against these wood-destroying insects

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As spring approaches, termites are set to begin their annual feast on

vulnerable homes and properties across much of the country. The National

Pest Management Association (NPMA) is working to spread awareness

about these wood-destroying organisms during Termite Awareness Week,

March 13-19, by educating consumers on ways to best protect their homes.

Moisture-damaged homes are prime targets for termites. When they emerge,

termites seek out these susceptible structures and begin chewing through

wood, flooring and even wallpaper, oftentimes undetected. Termites cause

more than $5 billion in property damage each year – an expense typically

not covered by homeowners insurance, leaving homeowners with a costly

bill to fix structural repairs.

“As many people begin to think about home improvement, and selling or

buying a home this spring, it is very important for them to be aware of

the destruction termites can cause,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president

of public affairs at NPMA. “Termites are difficult to spot with the

naked eye, so homeowners should remain vigilant and employ proper

prevention techniques year round. If they notice a problem they should

contact a pest professional who can determine the extent of the damage

and recommend a treatment plan.”

To help prevent a termite infestation, NPMA recommends the following

prevention tips:

Keep basements, attics and crawl spaces well ventilated and dry.

Repair leaking faucets, water pipes and AC units on the outside of the

home.

Repair fascia and soffits and rotted roof shingles.

Replace weather stripping and repair loose mortar around basement

foundation and windows.

Direct water away from your house through properly functioning downspouts, gutters and splash blocks.

downspouts, gutters and splash blocks.

Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house and 5 inches off the ground.

the ground.

Keep mulch at least 15 inches from the foundation.

Remove rotting tree stumps from the property.

Homeowners should have a termite inspection completed every one to

three years. Homes with previous termite infestations should be

re-inspected every year.

If buying a new home, obtain a wood-destroying organism (WDO) inspection separate from the regular home inspection.

inspection separate from the regular home inspection.

For more information on termites, how to prevent an infestation, and to

find a qualified

pest control professional, visit PestWorld.org.

