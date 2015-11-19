Williams Honored by Women’s Forum of New York for Gender Parity Efforts in the Boardroom

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Women’s Forum of New York today honored Williams (NYSE: WMB) at the

third biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions for achieving at least

20 percent female representation on its board. The company, which has a

representation of 33 percent women on its board, was applauded as a

corporate game changer that is making special efforts to advance women

in the boardroom.

“I’m proud to see Williams recognized for the value we place on gender

diversity in the boardroom,” said Frank T. MacInnis, Chairman of the

Williams Board of Directors. “In today’s dynamic business environment,

it’s critical that our corporate board be comprised of the

highest-caliber professionals who can bring a broad range of

perspectives to navigate complex issues and effectively govern the

company.”

Williams encourages diversity on its board by maintaining a Nominating

and Governance Committee that seeks a variety of occupational and

personal backgrounds on the board in order to obtain a range of

viewpoints and perspectives and to enhance the diversity of the board in

such areas as geography, race, gender, ethnicity and age. This committee

routinely evaluates the composition of the board to assess the skills

and experience that are currently represented on the board, as well as

the skills and experience that the board will find valuable in the

future, given the company’s current situation and strategic plans.

“We commend Williams and their work towards achieving a greater gender

balance in their boardroom,” said Janice Ellig, Co-CEO of Chadick Ellig

and Chair of the event. “Williams knows that more women on boards is

smart business and their success is an inspiration to others.”

The event brought together an audience of over 500, including CEOs and

Board Directors along with business leaders, government officials,

thought leaders and influential media in special recognition of

forward-thinking companies.

Following the awards presentation, a CEO panel discussion on why and how

top U.S. companies should strive for gender parity was conducted and

moderated by Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour. Additionally, this year’s

breakfast expanded to include a follow-up symposium co-sponsored by the

Committee for Economic Development of the Conference Board which

included moderated sessions by Moira Forbes of ForbesWomen, Cyrus Sanati

of Fortune.com and Susanna Schrobsdorff of TIME magazine. The Symposium

was a true “call to action” for all CEOs, and Nom/Gov Committees to

accelerate the number of women into the boardroom by providing insights

from the board, Investors and other global influentials.

The symposium closed with a luncheon keynote by Securities and Exchange

Commission Chair, Mary Jo White, introduced by Michael Fucci, Chairman

of the Board, Deloitte LLP. On-site, the audience of CEOs were also

encouraged to nominate women to the Women’s Forum of New York

CEO-Sponsored Database, a national database, accessible free of charge

to Board Nom/Gov Committees and search firms.

To learn more about the Women’s Forum of New York or the Women’s Forum

CEO-Sponsored Database, please visit https://www.womensforumny.org/.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure

connecting North American natural gas and natural gas products to

growing demand for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa,

Okla., Williams owns approximately 60 percent of Williams Partners L.P.

(NYSE: WPZ), including all of the 2 percent general-partner interest.

Williams Partners is an industry-leading, large-cap master limited

partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain from

gathering, processing and interstate transportation of natural gas and

natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene and

other olefins. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins and also

in Canada, Williams Partners owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of

pipelines system wide – including the nation’s largest volume and

fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power

generation, heating and industrial use. Williams Partners’ operations

touch approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com

About the Women’s Forum of New York

The Women’s Forum of New York is the city’s premier organization of

women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women,

representing the highest levels of achievement across all professional

sectors from finance to fine arts, is dedicated to the advancement of

women’s leadership through programs which enrich members lives

personally and professionally, through The Education Fund which enables

talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity

to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative,

which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through

corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women’s Forum of New

York is the flagship of the International Women’s Forum, a global

organization of nearly 6,000 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums

around the world.

