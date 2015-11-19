Williams Honored by Women’s Forum of New York for Gender Parity Efforts in the Boardroom

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Women’s Forum of New York today honored Williams (NYSE: WMB) at the
third biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions for achieving at least
20 percent female representation on its board. The company, which has a
representation of 33 percent women on its board, was applauded as a
corporate game changer that is making special efforts to advance women
in the boardroom.
“I’m proud to see Williams recognized for the value we place on gender
diversity in the boardroom,” said Frank T. MacInnis, Chairman of the
Williams Board of Directors. “In today’s dynamic business environment,
it’s critical that our corporate board be comprised of the
highest-caliber professionals who can bring a broad range of
perspectives to navigate complex issues and effectively govern the
company.”
Williams encourages diversity on its board by maintaining a Nominating
and Governance Committee that seeks a variety of occupational and
personal backgrounds on the board in order to obtain a range of
viewpoints and perspectives and to enhance the diversity of the board in
such areas as geography, race, gender, ethnicity and age. This committee
routinely evaluates the composition of the board to assess the skills
and experience that are currently represented on the board, as well as
the skills and experience that the board will find valuable in the
future, given the company’s current situation and strategic plans.
“We commend Williams and their work towards achieving a greater gender
balance in their boardroom,” said Janice Ellig, Co-CEO of Chadick Ellig
and Chair of the event. “Williams knows that more women on boards is
smart business and their success is an inspiration to others.”
The event brought together an audience of over 500, including CEOs and
Board Directors along with business leaders, government officials,
thought leaders and influential media in special recognition of
forward-thinking companies.
Following the awards presentation, a CEO panel discussion on why and how
top U.S. companies should strive for gender parity was conducted and
moderated by Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour. Additionally, this year’s
breakfast expanded to include a follow-up symposium co-sponsored by the
Committee for Economic Development of the Conference Board which
included moderated sessions by Moira Forbes of ForbesWomen, Cyrus Sanati
of Fortune.com and Susanna Schrobsdorff of TIME magazine. The Symposium
was a true “call to action” for all CEOs, and Nom/Gov Committees to
accelerate the number of women into the boardroom by providing insights
from the board, Investors and other global influentials.
The symposium closed with a luncheon keynote by Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair, Mary Jo White, introduced by Michael Fucci, Chairman
of the Board, Deloitte LLP. On-site, the audience of CEOs were also
encouraged to nominate women to the Women’s Forum of New York
CEO-Sponsored Database, a national database, accessible free of charge
to Board Nom/Gov Committees and search firms.
To learn more about the Women’s Forum of New York or the Women’s Forum
CEO-Sponsored Database, please visit https://www.womensforumny.org/.
About Williams
Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a premier provider of large-scale infrastructure
connecting North American natural gas and natural gas products to
growing demand for cleaner fuel and feedstocks. Headquartered in Tulsa,
Okla., Williams owns approximately 60 percent of Williams Partners L.P.
(NYSE: WPZ), including all of the 2 percent general-partner interest.
Williams Partners is an industry-leading, large-cap master limited
partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain from
gathering, processing and interstate transportation of natural gas and
natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene and
other olefins. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins and also
in Canada, Williams Partners owns and operates more than 33,000 miles of
pipelines system wide – including the nation’s largest volume and
fastest growing pipeline – providing natural gas for clean-power
generation, heating and industrial use. Williams Partners’ operations
touch approximately 30 percent of U.S. natural gas. www.williams.com
About the Women’s Forum of New York
The Women’s Forum of New York is the city’s premier organization of
women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women,
representing the highest levels of achievement across all professional
sectors from finance to fine arts, is dedicated to the advancement of
women’s leadership through programs which enrich members lives
personally and professionally, through The Education Fund which enables
talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity
to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative,
which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through
corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women’s Forum of New
York is the flagship of the International Women’s Forum, a global
organization of nearly 6,000 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums
around the world.
