En Oregon está el hoyo más lindo pero quizá más peligroso

En medio del oceano pacífico se crea este espectacular efecto con la subida del nivel del mar. En cabo perpetua, propiedad del Bosque Nacional de Siuslaw, se encuentra este lugar que fue habitando hace 6 mil años por indígenas.
El pozo de Thor se forma en algunos momentos del año. Son afortunados los espectadores, que además se exponen al peligro del choque de la corriente con las rocas que lo forman. Entre mayor la potencia del choque, mejor el espectáculo. La época invernal es el momento adecuado del año para llegar al lugar. Normalmente los niveles del mar son más bajos, con las lluvias se crea una subida natural. Las aguas cubren la montaña de rocas creando el increíble efecto. Miles de turistas y fotógrafos llegan al sitio, denominado por algunos como el destinos más pintorescos en los Estados Unidos.
Thor's Well 🌊. Have you ever been to a place and questioned if you should be there? That's how I felt when I went to this place. The sky was dark, the landscape is peppered with black lava rock, and then there's the sound. Huge waves batter the coast and reverberate through sea caves. The bass created is like nothing I've ever hear and made me feel like Poseidon or a Kraken was lurking around the corner. Last but not least, you're standing on a small ledge that won't guard you from falling in if a big wave was to roll through. It's a wild place and I loved every second.
Para llegar hasta el lugar hay un camino que fue construido por humanos. La alerta de precaución es constante. En este punto se encuentran tres corrientes del Pacífico, lo que aumenta su peligrosidad. Se recomienda ir al centro de visitantes previo a aventurarse en la zona. Hay medidas de seguridad que es mejor no descartar.
Si lo tuyo es el contacto con la naturaleza, este lugar será un disfrute absoluto para ti.
Out of all the places we've been in Oregon, this place was the coldest. Even colder than Crater Lake with all the snow around! Must be that marine air blowing from the northeast pacific.