Fotos: Así celebró Roselyn Sánchez su baby shower

@simplytroy You're simply the best!! Thank you for my dream baby shower! I've had the privilege of having Troy Williams do both of my baby showers, Sebella and baby boy coming! Incredible exquisite experiences! Incredible memories to last a lifetime. Thank you Troy and your whole team for the love! Gracias also to my stunning friend and host Ranya Mansour. Pics of her coming soon 😘😘 Love you both! ・・・ Beautiful day to throw a stylish and super chic black and white #SimplyTroy #babyshower for the gorgeous @roselyn_sanchez. #SimplyChic #blackandwhite #balloons #roselynsanchez

A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:25am PDT