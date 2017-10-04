Lista completa de nominados a Premios MTV EMA 2017

"Despacito" de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee logró una nominación en los premios eurupeos

Los Premios MTV EMA 2017 este año se llevarán a cabo en la ciudad de Londres y ya se sabe cuales artistas han sido nominados.

El éxito del año “Despacito” de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee logró una mención en la categoría de Mejor Canción. Ahí competirá con éxitos de Clean Bandit, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran y Shawn Mendes.

Fue Taylor Swift la que lidera la lista de nominaciones para los premios europeos con 6 menciones incluyendo Mejor Video por su exitoso sencillo “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Shawn Mendes sigue de cerca con cinco nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Canción y Mejor Artista.

La fiesta del los Premios MTV EMA 2017 se transmitirá el domingo 12 de noviembre.

¡Lista completa de nominaciones aquí!

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Clean Bandit – Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

MEJOR ARTISTA

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

ZAYN

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

KYLE

Rag‘n’Bone Man

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Run

Katy Perry – Bon Appétit ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

MEJOR ARTISTA DE MÚSICA ELECTRÓNICA

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

MEJOR ARTISTA ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

MEJOR ARTISTA DE HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars

MEJORES FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

KYLE

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

MEJOR WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017