Cansada que los hombres le silbaran en la calle, toma radical venganza

*honks at me 3 times with his scooter, approaches from behind and cuts off my way* "God bless, When I see you, all I get is wild thoughts, wild, Wild Thoughts!! Darling" *honks again 3 times* #dearcatcallers

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:30am PDT