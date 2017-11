Los múltiples talentos del hijo de Sofía Vergara

Sure, when they do 200 episodes, they call it a hit. When I have 200 episodes, they call me dramatic. Whatever. #ModernFamily200Episodes #CONGRATULATIONSFAMMMMMMMM #IDontKnowWhatsHappeningWithMyHairEither

A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:45pm PST