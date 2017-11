¡Indignante! Famosa incita a su hija a enseñar los senos en Snapchat

#ad Absolutely obsessed with this new PINK @sneakyvaunt pushup, and their goal, to see girls all over the world showing their support in pink push ups! They’ve got a sale going on right now and everything is up to 25% off. Cleavage for a cure at sneakyvaunt.com 🙌 Grab one before time runs out. 😍

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT