Claves para entender por qué la “neutralidad en internet” es importante en EEUU

Text of @AjitPaiFCC’s proposal to dismantle #netneutrality has been released. It’s worse than one could imagine. Confused what it all means? Read my 2-page fact sheet: https://t.co/9xek8r8r8w #SaveNetNeutrality. pic.twitter.com/DivJ4Eawos

— Mignon Clyburn (@MClyburnFCC) November 22, 2017