Mujer hizo una cita por Tinder, la presumió en Snapchat y apareció muerta

MISSING: Here's the last Snapchat sent by Sydney Loofe – she's been missing since Wednesday. @Lincoln_Police say she was on her way to a date and her phone was last pinged in Wilber (about 40mi SW of Lincoln)

Information: (402) 441-6000 pic.twitter.com/Xbk16mfJC3

— Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) November 17, 2017