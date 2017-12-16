Recuento 2018: Conoce los autos más veloces del mundo

La velocidad y los autos van de la mano, por eso siempre es bueno saber quién domina esa estadística

Esta es la parte trasera del primer sitio de la lista, ¿lo reconoces?
Foto: Instagram /hennesseyvenomf5
Por: Redacción

Uno de los sueños de todo ser humano es poder correr más rápido que el viento y el automóvil siempre ha sido un medio para serlo, por ello, aún se intenta construir un vehículo que supere en velocidad a todos los demás.

A punto de despedir este 2017 y entrar a 2018, es buen momento para hacer un recuento de los autos más veloces del mundo, esos que sin duda sueñas con conducir y oprimir el acelerador a fondo.

Cabe destacar que en este recuento solo se toman en cuenta autos que no son construidos especialmente para competencia. Así que todos listos.

1- Hennessey Venom F5 (301 mph – 484.4 km/h)

2 – Koenigsegg Agera RS (278 mph – 447.39 km/h)

3 – Hennessey Venom GT (270 mph – 434 km/h)

4 – Bugatti Chiron (261+ mph – 420 km/h)

5 – Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (268 mph – 431 km/h)

6 – SSC Ultimate Aero (256 mph – 411 km/h)

7 – Saleen S7 Twin Turbo (248 mph  – 399.1 km/h)

8 – Koenigsegg CCR (242 mph – 389 km/h)

9 – McLaren F1 (241 mph – 387 km/h)

10 – Pagani Huayra BC (238 mph – 383 km/h)

