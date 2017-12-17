Hija de Gloria Estefan presenta públicamente a su novia

La hija de la cantante Gloria Estefan y del productor Emilio Estefan está bien enamorada y se lo acaba de gritar al mundo entero.
Emily Estefan acudió a las redes sociales para demostrar el amor por su novia Gemeny Hernández con quien celebra su primer año de noviazgo.
“Te amo. Todas y cada una de tus palabras me elevan. No puedo esperar más a que el mundo (y tú) vea lo que eres capaz de hacer”, escribió Emily en su cuenta de Instagram acompañada de una fotografía de ellas juntas.
What does it feel like to have words like THIS written about you? I’ll let you know when I have an answer.. for now.. I’m just a glowing puddle. I love you. Each and every word you write elevates me. (about me or not) I can’t wait for the world (and you) to see what you’re capable of. #Repost @holagemeny ・・・ “What do you have to say about our anniversary?” she asks, as if my love for her could ever find it’s resting place among the curling lines of letters turned words. It can’t. What do you do when your life comes to a stop as a result of one meeting, one person? How do you cope? Where do you go? I imagine these are things I would’ve asked myself if I had any choice in the matter. But I didn’t. You see, you swept me. You took me from my standing place and catapulted me to a new world. A brand new place, a most beautiful universe unlike anything I had every seen. (I know now I could only have reached it with you holding my hand.) There is love in every corner here. And not the kind of love you might think I’m referring to. Not flowers, chocolates, and poor-rhyme-scheme love. True love. Good love. Our love. Love that permeates every piece of its surroundings. Love that chokes you, shakes you, scares you, illuminates you, heals you, awakens you. Love that pours so much of itself into you, you can’t help but become it. Love that is so loud, everything else is just background noise. And it looks so much like you. I have lived every one of the last 365 days of my life lost in this beautiful place, this beautiful love. Lost in you, and the extraordinary honor of loving you. You are light, you are beauty, you are home, and you are all that I aspire to be. I don’t know where you came from, but I am sure glad you are here. To 1, to 2, to 20 lifetimes more. I love you. Yours, fully, Moon Flower P.S. Hearing our voices together is the closest I’ve been to heaven.
Ese escrito de la joven fue en respuesta a unas largas palabras que le dedicó su novia en la mencionada red social.
“Hay amor en cada esquina. Y no el típico amor al que piensas que me refiero. Ni flores, ni chocolate, ni canciones baratas de amor”, escribió Gemeny en Instagram.
“Me refiero al amor verdadero. Al amor auténtico. A nuestro amor. Un amor que penetra en cada poro de él mismo. Un amor que te asfixia, que te sacude, que te da miedo, que te ilumina, que te cura, que te despierta”, continúa el mensaje.
“He vivido todos y cada uno de estos 365 días de mi vivida perdida en este bello lugar, en este hermoso amor. Perdida en ti y en el extraordinario honor de amarte”, concluyó en el escrito.
Emily, de 23 años es también cantante.