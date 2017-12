Reportan varios muertos y heridos tras descarrilar tren en estado de Washington

What we know about the Amtrak passenger train derailment in Washington state

– At least one train car is dangling over I-5

– Sheriff: Multiple cars struck by train, no known motorist fatalities at this time

– Witness: ”It was pretty horrific-looking"https://t.co/BdJzsdleQ2 pic.twitter.com/laRRgs8qgZ

— CNN (@CNN) December 18, 2017