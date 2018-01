Lukas Podolski desata locura en Alemania con su primer restaurante

A night to remember in Cologne, the beginning of a new fun chapter. The best döner out there. Thank you all for coming and I hope you enjoyed it ! 👍🏻😋 #Mangal #Döner #Poldi #Gazver #Dönercipoldiusta @mangal_doener

A post shared by Lukas Podolski (@poldi_official) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:46am PST