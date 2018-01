Cool Runnings 2: Jamaica tendrá equipo femenino de bobsleigh en los Olímpicos

so yesterday was an experience of a life time, My first world cup race and guess what? We also create an impact within that field of if bobsledder. The funny part of our story is that we had a rough week with equipment, however we didnt panic. I want to say that my highest respect is to @jazminefenlator @mzunique__charm The dream team. A staff of veterans within this sport Sandra ,Dudley Stoke and Jo Manning. # fireonice #godisincontrol

A post shared by Carrie Russell (@_carrie_russell) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:38pm PST