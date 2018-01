Familia Kardashian se encuentra de luto tras muerte sorpresiva

Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away 💔😩 She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always! 🐾

