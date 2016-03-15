Baja Fresh Opens Its Newest Restaurant in Sherwood, Oregon

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baja

Fresh, the fast-casual Fresh Mexican chain, today announced the

grand opening of its newest Baja Fresh location in Sherwood, Oregon, an

expanding suburb of Portland. The new Baja Fresh is conveniently

located at 16002 SW Tualatin Sherwood Rd. Tel: 503-925-8050

This new 2,800 square foot Baja Fresh restaurant, designed by San

Francisco based Tesser, Big Picture Branding, encompasses Baja Fresh’s

latest interior restaurant design, service and customizable menu.

Additionally at the new Baja Fresh, guests will have the option to enjoy

craft beer on draft and Baja Fresh’s own Margarita On The Rocks with

lunch or dinner. The Sherwood Baja Fresh is the first in the US to serve

craft beer. Guests will also notice a distinctly new interior

incorporating the use of natural recycled woods, stone and warm colors

in this updated design, in addition to a more accommodating family

friendly seating plan.

The new Baja Fresh restaurant in Sherwood is owned by Phil and Lisa

Haberthur in partnership with David and Rebecca Bristol. The Haberthurs’

currently operate seven Baja Fresh restaurants in Oregon, Washington and

Idaho. Phil and Lisa Haberthur were recognized as best in class Baja

Fresh franchisees for 2014 by Fresh Enterprises.

“Before we thought about opening a Baja Fresh franchise, Baja Fresh was

our family favorite,” says Rebecca Bristol. “When we had the opportunity

to form a partnership with long time Baja Fresh Franchisees Phil and

Lisa Haberthur we knew it would be a good business decision.”

“We are very pleased to have Phil and Lisa Haberthur as well as new

franchisees David and Rebecca Bristol and their team opening our newest

Baja Fresh location in Sherwood, Oregon,” says Chuck Rink, President and

CEO of Baja Fresh. “We are excited to have a new Baja Fresh in this

growing suburb of Portland, allowing a new group of consumers to enjoy

the Baja Fresh experience.”

About

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh serves handmade, fresh Mexican flavors for lunch, dinner,

dine-in or take-out, all in a spacious and new contemporary environment.

All entrées are made with fresh, all natural, hormone free, chicken,

fire grilled steak, line caught seafood and slow roasted pork carnitas.

Don’t forget the handmade guacamole and salsa bar hosting six salsas

made fresh every day, all day. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in

Irvine, Calif., Baja Fresh operates or franchises 165 restaurants in 26

states as well as restaurants in Dubai and Singapore. To learn more

about Baja Fresh, visit www.bajafresh.com.

Contacts

Fresh Enterprises LLC

Jerry de Lucia

Director of Marketing

Jdelucia@bajafresh.com