Baja Fresh Opens Its Newest Restaurant in Sherwood, Oregon

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baja
Fresh, the fast-casual Fresh Mexican chain, today announced the
grand opening of its newest Baja Fresh location in Sherwood, Oregon, an
expanding suburb of Portland. The new Baja Fresh is conveniently
located at 16002 SW Tualatin Sherwood Rd. Tel: 503-925-8050
This new 2,800 square foot Baja Fresh restaurant, designed by San
Francisco based Tesser, Big Picture Branding, encompasses Baja Fresh’s
latest interior restaurant design, service and customizable menu.
Additionally at the new Baja Fresh, guests will have the option to enjoy
craft beer on draft and Baja Fresh’s own Margarita On The Rocks with
lunch or dinner. The Sherwood Baja Fresh is the first in the US to serve
craft beer. Guests will also notice a distinctly new interior
incorporating the use of natural recycled woods, stone and warm colors
in this updated design, in addition to a more accommodating family
friendly seating plan.
The new Baja Fresh restaurant in Sherwood is owned by Phil and Lisa
Haberthur in partnership with David and Rebecca Bristol. The Haberthurs’
currently operate seven Baja Fresh restaurants in Oregon, Washington and
Idaho. Phil and Lisa Haberthur were recognized as best in class Baja
Fresh franchisees for 2014 by Fresh Enterprises.
“Before we thought about opening a Baja Fresh franchise, Baja Fresh was
our family favorite,” says Rebecca Bristol. “When we had the opportunity
to form a partnership with long time Baja Fresh Franchisees Phil and
Lisa Haberthur we knew it would be a good business decision.”
“We are very pleased to have Phil and Lisa Haberthur as well as new
franchisees David and Rebecca Bristol and their team opening our newest
Baja Fresh location in Sherwood, Oregon,” says Chuck Rink, President and
CEO of Baja Fresh. “We are excited to have a new Baja Fresh in this
growing suburb of Portland, allowing a new group of consumers to enjoy
the Baja Fresh experience.”
Baja Fresh serves handmade, fresh Mexican flavors for lunch, dinner,
dine-in or take-out, all in a spacious and new contemporary environment.
All entrées are made with fresh, all natural, hormone free, chicken,
fire grilled steak, line caught seafood and slow roasted pork carnitas.
Don’t forget the handmade guacamole and salsa bar hosting six salsas
made fresh every day, all day. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in
Irvine, Calif., Baja Fresh operates or franchises 165 restaurants in 26
states as well as restaurants in Dubai and Singapore. To learn more
about Baja Fresh, visit www.bajafresh.com.
Contacts
Fresh Enterprises LLC
Jerry de Lucia
Director of Marketing
Jdelucia@bajafresh.com