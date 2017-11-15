Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced its financial

results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30,

2017:

Senior living revenue for the third quarter of 2017 increased 0.1% to

$279.7 million from $279.3 million for the same period in

2016, primarily due to an increase in average monthly rates to

residents who pay privately for services, offset by a decrease in

occupancy. Management fee revenue for the third quarter of 2017

increased 2.3% to $3.4 million from $3.3 million for the same period

in 2016, primarily due to an increase in the number of managed

communities compared to the same period in 2016.

diluted share, compared to net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.12 per

diluted share, for the same period in 2016. Net loss for the third

quarter of 2017 included a $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share,

payment that Five Star received from its former liability insurer

related to a previously disclosed litigation settlement by Five Star,

or our litigation recovery. Net loss for the third quarter of 2016

included a benefit for income taxes of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per

diluted share, related to a reduction of previously accrued estimated

state tax expense.

depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, for the third quarter of

2017 was $4.1 million compared to $3.3 million for the same period in

2016. EBITDA excluding certain items noted in the supplemental

information provided below, or Adjusted EBITDA, was $3.3 million and

$4.3 million for the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively. A

reconciliation of loss from continuing operations determined in

accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or

GAAP, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarters of 2017 and

2016 appears later in this press release.

Operating Results for the quarter ended September 30,

2017 (continuing operations):

Occupancy at owned and leased senior living communities for the third

quarter of 2017 was 83.0% compared to 83.8% for the same period in

2016.

for the third quarter of 2017 increased 0.9% to $4,648 from $4,608 for

the same period in 2016.

owned and leased senior living communities for the third quarter of

2017 was 78.1% compared to 78.6% for the same period in 2016.

Financial Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2017:

Senior living revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017

increased 0.1% to $842.9 million from $842.3 million for the same

period in 2016. The increase in senior living revenue is primarily a

result of an increase in average monthly rates to residents who pay

privately for services, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy

and a $1.0 million reversal in revenue reserves during the 2016 period

as a result of the final settlement amount of the previously disclosed

Medicare compliance assessment at one of Five Star’s skilled nursing

facilities, or the Compliance Assessment, being less than the

previously estimated amount. Management fee revenue for the nine

months ended September 30, 2017 increased 17.6% to $10.5 million from

$9.0 million for the same period in 2016. The increase in management

fee revenue was primarily due to an increase in the number of managed

communities compared to the same period in 2016 and the modifications

to the calculations of management fees under Five Star’s management

arrangements that became effective on July 1, 2016.

million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $16.2

million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the same period in 2016. Net

loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 included our $0.8

million, or $0.02 per diluted share, litigation recovery and a benefit

for income taxes of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share,

resulting primarily from monetizing alternative minimum tax credits in

the second quarter of 2017. Net loss for the same period in 2016

included a $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, reversal in

revenue reserves and accrued liability for estimated penalties related

to the Compliance Assessment and a provision for income taxes of $2.8

million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

compared to $18.8 million for the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA

was $10.0 million and $19.3 million for the nine months ended

September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively. A reconciliation of loss

from continuing operations determined in accordance with GAAP to

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30,

2017 and 2016 appears later in this press release.

Other:

In September 2017, Five Star prepaid a 6.47% mortgage note that had a

principal balance of approximately $13.1 million. In connection with

this prepayment, Five Star recorded a gain of approximately $0.1 million

on early extinguishment of debt, net of unamortized premiums and a

prepayment penalty equal to 1% of the principal prepaid, during the

third quarter of 2017.

In November 2017, Five Star entered an agreement to sell six senior

living communities to Senior Housing Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SNH) for

an aggregate sales price of approximately $104.0 million, including, as

of September 30, 2017, $2.4 million of mortgage debt that will be

prepaid at closing with proceeds from the sale and SNH’s assumption of

approximately $33.7 million of mortgage debt securing certain of these

senior living communities and excluding closing costs. Five Star expects

to enter management and pooling arrangements with SNH to manage these

senior living communities as these sales occur. These sales are subject

to conditions, including SNH’s assumption of any applicable mortgage

debt and receipt of any applicable regulatory approvals. The closings of

these sales are expected to occur as third party approvals are received

between now and the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Conference Call:

On November 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Five Star will host a

conference call to discuss its third quarter 2017 results. Following

management’s presentation, there will be a question and answer period.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332. Participants

calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412)

317-5436. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either

number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the

scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be

available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16,

2017. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is

10113372.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a

listen only mode on Five Star’s website, which is located at www.fivestarseniorliving.com. Participants

wanting to access the webcast should visit Five Star’s website about

five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for

replay on Five Star’s website for about one week after the call. The

transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of Five

Star’s third quarter 2017 conference call are

strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of Five

Star. Five Star’s website is not incorporated as part of this press

release.

About Five Star Senior Living Inc.:

Five Star Senior Living Inc. is a senior living and healthcare services

company. As of September 30, 2017, Five Star operated 283 senior living

communities with 31,812 living units located in 32 states, including 215

communities (23,005 living units) that it owned or leased and 68

communities (8,807 living units) that it managed. These communities

include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement

communities and skilled nursing communities. Five Star is headquartered

in Newton, Massachusetts.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS STATEMENTS THAT CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING

STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION

REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND OTHER SECURITIES LAWS. ALSO, WHENEVER FIVE STAR

USES WORDS SUCH AS “BELIEVE”, “EXPECT”, “ANTICIPATE”, “INTEND”, “PLAN”,

“ESTIMATE”, “WILL”, “MAY” AND NEGATIVES OR DERIVATIVES OF THESE OR

SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, FIVE STAR IS MAKING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED UPON FIVE STAR’S PRESENT

INTENT, BELIEFS OR EXPECTATIONS, BUT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT

GUARANTEED TO OCCUR AND MAY NOT OCCUR. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER

MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN OR IMPLIED BY FIVE STAR’S FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF VARIOUS FACTORS. FOR EXAMPLE:

FIVE STAR HAS ENTERED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL SIX SENIOR LIVING

COMMUNITIES TO SNH FOR APPROXIMATELY $104.0 MILLION, INCLUDING $2.4

MILLION OF MORTGAGE DEBT THAT WILL BE PREPAID AT CLOSING WITH PROCEEDS

FROM THE SALE AND SNH’S ASSUMPTION OF APPROXIMATELY $33.7 MILLION OF

MORTGAGE DEBT AND EXCLUDING CLOSING COSTS, AND FIVE STAR EXPECTS TO

ENTER MANAGEMENT AND POOLING ARRANGEMENTS WITH SNH TO MANAGE THESE

SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES. THESE SALES ARE SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS.

THESE CONDITIONS MAY NOT BE MET AND THESE SALES AND RELATED MANAGEMENT

AND POOLING ARRANGEMENTS MAY NOT OCCUR, MAY BE DELAYED BEYOND THE

FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OR THEIR TERMS MAY CHANGE.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FIVE STAR’S FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND

EXCHANGE COMMISSION, OR SEC, INCLUDING UNDER “RISK FACTORS” IN FIVE

STAR’S PERIODIC REPORTS, OR INCORPORATED THEREIN, IDENTIFIES OTHER

IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE FIVE STAR’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER

MATERIALLY FROM THOSE STATED IN OR IMPLIED BY FIVE STAR’S FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENTS. FIVE STAR’S FILINGS WITH THE SEC ARE AVAILABLE ON

THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV.

YOU SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE UPON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, FIVE STAR DOES NOT INTEND TO UPDATE OR CHANGE

ANY FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE

EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Senior living revenue $ 279,654 $ 279,276 $ 842,938 $ 842,278 Management fee revenue 3,414 3,336 10,531 8,955 Reimbursed costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 64,033 62,099 194,346 180,623 Total revenues 347,101 344,711 1,047,815 1,031,856 Operating expenses: Senior living wages and benefits 138,235 139,056 413,137 414,641 Other senior living operating expenses 71,238 70,890 219,119 212,565 Costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 64,033 62,099 194,346 180,623 Rent expense 51,779 50,625 154,524 150,837 General and administrative expenses 17,851 18,542 56,733 54,218 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,753 9,398 29,040 28,847 Long lived asset impairment 142 196 528 502 Total operating expenses 353,031 350,806 1,067,427 1,042,233 Operating loss (5,930 ) (6,095 ) (19,612 ) (10,377 ) Interest, dividend and other income 167 237 559 766 Interest and other expense (1,139 ) (945 ) (3,200 ) (3,957 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt 143 — 143 — Gain on sale of available for sale securities reclassified from

accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 70 12 351 247 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in

earnings of an investee (6,689 ) (6,791 ) (21,759 ) (13,321 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 55 934 1,330 (2,841 ) Equity in earnings of an investee, net of tax 31 13 533 107 Loss from continuing operations (6,603 ) (5,844 ) (19,896 ) (16,055 ) Loss from discontinued operations — (53 ) — (131 ) Net loss $ (6,603 ) $ (5,897 ) $ (19,896 ) $ (16,186 ) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 49,242 48,846 49,199 48,817 Basic and diluted loss per share from: Continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.33 ) Discontinued operations — — — — Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.33 )

FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,706 $ 16,608 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 37,489 38,324 Due from related persons 8,149 17,010 Investments in available for sale securities 24,307 24,081 Restricted cash 19,776 15,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,829 18,305 Total current assets 124,256 129,387 Property and equipment, net 346,845 351,929 Restricted cash 1,316 1,909 Restricted investments in available for sale securities 12,220 16,589 Equity investment of an investee and other long term assets 12,419 9,920 Total assets $ 497,056 $ 509,734 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ 5,000 $ — Other current liabilities 197,756 172,993 Total current liabilities 202,756 172,993 Mortgage notes payable 44,269 58,494 Deferred gain on sale and leaseback transaction 67,739 72,695 Other long term liabilities 36,689 41,286 Shareholders’ equity 145,603 164,266 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 497,056 $ 509,734

FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,896 ) $ (16,186 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in)

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 29,040 28,847 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (298 ) — Loss from discontinued operations — 131 Gain on sale of available for sale securities reclassified from

accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (351 ) (247 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 202 70 Long lived asset impairment 528 502 Equity in earnings of an investee, net of tax (533 ) (107 ) Stock based compensation 784 749 Provision for losses on receivables 3,632 2,598 Amortization of deferred gain on sale and leaseback transaction (4,956 ) (1,688 ) Other noncash expense (income) adjustments, net 325 (375 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,797 ) (2,809 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,853 ) (2,314 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,821 (22,297 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 8,613 8,641 Due from related persons, net 9,131 222 Other current and long term liabilities 6,642 (2,716 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,034 (6,979 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Increase in restricted cash and investment accounts, net (4,124 ) (6,833 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (55,049 ) (40,825 ) Purchases of available for sale securities (10,895 ) (6,780 ) Proceeds from sale of improvements made to leased communities 30,698 15,180 Proceeds from sale of land 750 — Proceeds from sale and leaseback transaction — 112,350 Proceeds from sale of available for sale securities 15,681 13,508 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (22,939 ) 86,600 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 40,000 25,000 Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facility (35,000 ) (75,000 ) Repayments of mortgage notes payable (14,111 ) (934 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (1,889 ) (300 ) Cash used in financing activities (11,000 ) (51,234 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash provided by operating activities 1,003 130 Net cash used in investing activities — (15 ) Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations 1,003 115 Change in cash and cash equivalents (7,902 ) 28,502 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,608 14,672 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,706 $ 43,174 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,913 $ 3,920 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 275 $ 2,657

FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL

MEASURES

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are not

determined in accordance with GAAP. Five Star considers these Non-GAAP

financial measures to be meaningful supplemental disclosures because it

believes that the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures may

help investors gain a better understanding of changes in Five Star’s

operating results and its ability to pay rent or service debt, make

capital expenditures and expand its business. These Non-GAAP financial

measures also may help investors who wish to make comparisons between

Five Star and other companies on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis.

The Non-GAAP financial measures presented are used by management to

evaluate Five Star’s financial performance and for comparing Five Star’s

performance over time and to the performance of its competitors. This

supplemental information should not be considered as an alternative to

income (loss) from continuing operations or net income (loss), as an

indicator of Five Star’s operating performance or as a measure of Five

Star’s liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented by Five Star

may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other companies.

Five Star believes that income (loss) from continuing operations is the

most directly comparable financial measure determined according to GAAP

to Five Star’s presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The following

table presents the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures

to loss from continuing operations for the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2017 and 2016.

For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Loss from continuing operations $ (6,603 ) $ (5,844 ) $ (19,896 ) $ (16,055 ) Add: interest and other expense 1,139 945 3,200 3,957 Add: (benefit) provision for income taxes (1) (55 ) (934 ) (1,330 ) 2,841 Add: depreciation and amortization expense 9,753 9,398 29,040 28,847 Less: interest, dividend and other income (167 ) (237 ) (559 ) (766 ) EBITDA 4,067 3,328 10,455 18,824 Add: long lived asset impairment 142 196 528 502 Less: costs related to the Compliance Assessment (2) — — — (1,498 ) Less: litigation recovery (800 ) — (800 ) — Add: transaction costs — 730 — 1,480 Less: gain on early extinguishment of debt (143 ) — (143 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,266 $ 4,254 $ 10,040 $ 19,308

(1) The 2017 nine month period includes Five Star’s monetization of

alternative minimum tax credits.

(2) Includes a reversal in revenue

reserves and accrued liability for estimated penalties related to the

Compliance Assessment.

FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC. SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY FINANCIAL DATA(1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, (2) Nine months ended

September 30, (2) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Senior living revenue: Independent and assisted living community revenue (owned) (3) $ 23,870 $ 23,632 $ 71,445 $ 70,518 Independent and assisted living community revenue (leased) (3) 109,028 108,364 325,780 326,413 Continuing care retirement community revenue (leased) 96,842 97,629 293,733 294,234 Skilled nursing facility revenue (leased) 42,319 42,626 129,328 130,733 Other (4) 7,595 7,025 22,652 20,380 Total senior living revenue (owned and leased) $ 279,654 $ 279,276 $ 842,938 $ 842,278 Senior living wages and benefits: Independent and assisted living community wages and benefits (owned) (3) $ 9,990 $ 10,053 $ 29,687 $ 29,656 Independent and assisted living community wages and benefits

(leased) (3) 46,895 46,541 139,624 138,787 Continuing care retirement community wages and benefits (leased) 49,748 50,074 149,574 149,334 Skilled nursing facility wages and benefits (leased) 25,372 28,274 80,806 83,509 Other (4) 6,230 4,114 13,446 13,355 Total senior living wages and benefits (owned and leased) $ 138,235 $ 139,056 $ 413,137 $ 414,641 Other senior living operating expenses: Independent and assisted living community other operating expenses

(owned) (3) $ 6,090 $ 6,161 $ 18,848 $ 18,676 Independent and assisted living community other operating expenses

(leased) (3) 26,170 26,530 80,964 79,905 Continuing care retirement community other operating expenses

(leased) 24,834 25,405 77,423 75,939 Skilled nursing facility other operating expenses (leased) 10,494 11,258 35,019 33,908 Other (4) 3,650 1,536 6,865 4,137 Total senior living operating expenses (owned and leased) $ 71,238 $ 70,890 $ 219,119 $ 212,565

(1) Excludes data for managed communities and discontinued operations.

(2)

The number of owned and leased communities between January 1, 2016 and

September 30, 2017 increased by one due to the leasing of two senior

living communities in December 2016, partially offset by the sale in

September 2016 of one leased community that was not classified as held

for sale; separate comparable senior living community financial data is

not presented because the differences between that data and the data for

all owned and leased communities are not material to Five Star’s

operating results.

(3) Data presents the seven communities that

were sold as part of the June 2016 sale and leaseback transaction as

leased for all periods presented.

(4) Other senior living revenue

and expenses primarily relate to rehabilitation and other specialty

service revenues and expenses provided at owned and leased senior living

communities.

FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC. SENIOR LIVING OTHER OPERATING DATA(1) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Independent and assisted living communities (owned):(2) Number of communities (end of period) 26 26 26 26 26 Number of units (end of period) 2,703 2,703 2,703 2,703 2,703 Occupancy(3) 82.9 % 83.4 % 83.6 % 84.6 % 83.5 % Avg. monthly rate(4) $ 3,410 $ 3,427 $ 3,437 $ 3,346 $ 3,354 Independent and assisted living communities (leased):(2) Number of communities (end of period) 128 128 128 128 126 Number of units (end of period) 10,537 10,537 10,536 10,567 10,439 Occupancy(3) 84.6 % 84.6 % 85.0 % 85.4 % 85.7 % Avg. monthly rate(4) $ 3,981 $ 4,006 $ 4,016 $ 3,925 $ 3,942 Continuing care retirement communities (leased): Number of communities (end of period) 31 31 31 31 31 Number of units (end of period)(5) 7,163 7,172 7,171 7,171 7,204 Occupancy(3) 81.6 % 81.8 % 82.9 % 82.8 % 82.3 % Avg. monthly rate(4) $ 5,400 $ 5,490 $ 5,562 $ 5,391 $ 5,366 Skilled nursing facilities (leased): Number of communities (end of period) 30 30 30 30 30 Number of units (end of period)(6) 2,602 2,602 2,601 2,601 2,601 Occupancy(3) 80.1 % 79.7 % 79.8 % 80.0 % 80.2 % Avg. monthly rate(4) $ 6,725 $ 6,973 $ 7,079 $ 6,977 $ 6,668 Total senior living communities (owned and leased): Number of communities (end of period) 215 215 215 215 213 Number of units (end of period) 23,005 23,014 23,011 23,042 22,947 Occupancy(3) 83.0 % 83.1 % 83.6 % 83.9 % 83.8 % Avg. monthly rate(4) $ 4,648 $ 4,715 $ 4,756 $ 4,639 $ 4,608 Managed communities: Number of communities (end of period) 68 68 68 68 63 Number of units (end of period)(7) 8,807 8,806 8,798 8,788 8,402 Occupancy(3) 85.8 % 85.7 % 86.0 % 86.6 % 86.4 % Avg. monthly rate(4) $ 4,243 $ 4,297 $ 4,322 $ 4,222 $ 4,207 Other ancillary services: Ageility physical therapy inpatient clinics (end of period) 47 47 48 48 48 Ageility physical therapy outpatient clinics (end of period) 88 85 80 76 76 Home health communities served (end of period) 15 13 18 16 16

Contacts

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Brad Shepherd, 617-796-8245

Director,

Investor Relations

