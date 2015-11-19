Grain-Free Category Accounts for 34% of US Pet Food Sales; 25% Growth Since 2014

Almost half of new pet food items launched in past year were

grain-free – GfK pet specialty panel

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Natural” pet food may get all the headlines, but grain-free is the

engine powering the natural juggernaut. New data from GfK’s

point-of-sale pet panel, which represents over 11,000 pet specialty

stores, shows that grain-free dog and cat food now accounts for

one-third (34%) of all pet food sales, and 48% of the “natural” category.

Overall, grain-free SKUs brought in $2.6 billion in the past year

(October 2014 to September 2015), a growth rate of 25%. Dog items

accounted for $2.1 billion of those sales, with grain-free dog treats

spiking a remarkable 43% year over year. And grain-free items now

represent 46% of all sales in the Dog Wet category. (See table below.)

In some ways, grain-free’s success is a matter of sheer quantity; 45% of

all pet food items introduced in the past year were grain-free – 1,557

new products, compared to 1,355 during the previous 12 months.

Another reason for grain-free’s elevated revenue is the category’s hefty

price per pound – $3.01, on average; that is 26% higher than the overall

pet food figure of $2.39 per pound.

Grain-free pet food sales growth

(Oct. 2014 to Sept. 2015)

Sales Growth (%) Share (in %) Dog Total 26% 35% Dry 24 36* Wet 28 46 Treats 43 20 Cat Total 22% 30% Dry 25 30 Wet 20 34 Treats 12 11

* To be read: Grain-free products accounted for 36% of dollar sales

in the Dog (Dry) category during the past year (Oct. 2014 to Sept. 2015)

“Grain-free has the potential to outgrow the natural category, because

it also reaches into non-natural food and treats,” said Maria Lange,

Business Group Director of GfK’s POS Tracking (Pet) team. “Without

grain-free, the natural category would be declining in growth – and we

think grain-free’s potential is far from spent. Cat SKUs, in particular,

represent an untapped opportunity for new grain-free sales gains.”

GfK’s POS pet panel in the US helps both retailers and manufacturers

make smarter decisions. Pet specialty stores can gain free insights into

the marketplace simply by sharing their sales data with GfK; and

manufacturers can obtain unmatched reports on nationwide trends, as well

as the performance of their own products and of competitors.

