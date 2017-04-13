Guided Therapeutics Ships Five LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scans to Chinese Partner Shandong Yaohua

Devices will be used for clinical trials and Chinese FDA Approval

painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology,

announced today that it has shipped five LuViva devices and associated

disposables to Shandong Yaohua Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd in

China. The devices will be used for clinical trials and laboratory

testing necessary for obtaining Chinese Food and Drug Administration

(CFDA) approval.

Shandong Yaohua Medical Device Company will conduct the necessary

clinical trials starting this year with the target of applying to the

CFDA before the end of 2017. If all goes according to plan, sales and

marketing could begin in 2018. In addition to paying for the clinical

trial and submission to CFDA, Shandong Medical will provide for the

distribution and sale of LuViva within China using its established

distribution and sales network.

China is potentially the world’s largest market for cervical cancer

screening with over 390 million women in the recommended ages for

screening. The incidence of cervical cancer in China is currently the

highest in the world and increasing. Increased screening for cervical

cancer is key to mitigating the losses associated with this disease.

“We are gratified that the level of cooperation between our two

companies has allowed us to make significant progress toward entering

the Chinese market with LuViva,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO and President

of Guided Therapeutics.

Added Li Yaohua, Chairman of Shandong Yaohua, “We are happy that our

plan for bringing LuViva to China has gotten off to a good start and are

optimistic regarding the future success of this important program, which

we believe will improve the healthcare of women by the earlier detection

of cervical cancer, when it is most treatable.”

About Shandong Yaohua Medical

Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation, traded on the Chinese

National Equities Exchange and Quotations as 833141, is the maker and

distributor of medical devices and disposables for urine analysis, urine

test strips, vacuum blood collection tubes and other medical products.

They manufacture, distribute and sell to the domestic market in China,

the Middle East and Eastern Asia. Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument

Corporation is located in the high-tech development zone of Shandong

Province, where it owns an 86,600 square meter production facility with

20,000 square meters of floor space dedicated to the high tech

manufacture of medical devices. Total revenue in 2015 for all Shandong

Yaohua holdings was approximately 87 million RMB ($12.7 million USD).

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and

painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology

that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular

level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical

Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly

and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at

risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical

cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according

to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced

Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law

to investigational use in the U.S.

