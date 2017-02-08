Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton Go Big in Texas to Kick Off 2017

Hilton’s fast-growing focused service brands leverage corporate and
travel trends in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with three new hotel
openings
MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the saying goes: Everything is Bigger in Texas. And that
includes the growing presence of two of Hilton’s
world-class brands. Hilton
Garden Inn and Hampton
by Hilton announced three new properties opening in the burgeoning
Dallas-Fort Worth market within the first few weeks of 2017. The three
hotels – Hilton
Garden Inn Dallas/Arlington South, Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas/Richardson and Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas-Central Expy North Park Area –
offer business and leisure travelers a wider range of options in the
upscale (Hilton Garden Inn) and upper mid-priced (Hampton by Hilton)
market segments.
These openings come at an opportune time for Hilton, as the North Texas
region is experiencing a growing number of corporate relocations that
are further fueling local economies and the regional business climate.
Indeed, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area now hosts more than 10,000
company headquarters, the largest concentration in the U.S.1,
and its rich and diverse entertainment, dining and sports scenes also
attract millions of visitors.
“This influx of companies, jobs and people to Texas in general has
contributed to a vibrant scene for the travel and tourism industry,”
says Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. “This
has created an opportunity for two of our most popular and well-known,
global brands – Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton – to capitalize
on this trend with these comfortable, amenities-rich yet accessible new
hotels.”
These latest openings strike the perfect balance between work and play
so guests don’t have to change their daily routine, whether that’s
enjoying the most important meal of the day, working out or keeping up
with business. The locations also help guests maximize their downtime to
pursue their interests, like taking in the local art scene, checking out
the food and restaurants on offer, or cheering on the home team while in
town.
The New Hotels:
-
Where sports and entertainment are #1, Hilton
Garden Inn Dallas/Arlington South:
-
Conveniently located in the region’s sports and entertainment hub,
just minutes away from major attractions.
-
Spacious guest rooms and suites each with ergonomic desk chairs,
an in-room “hospitality center,” and Keurig coffee maker.
-
On-site dining options, including The Garden Grille & Bar for
cooked-to-order meals to start and end the day, and the Pavilion
Pantry for on-the-go guests.
-
State-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor patio area with fire pit
and relaxing waterfall and pool.
-
Complimentary Wi-Fi, flexible meeting space for up to 350 people
and a 24-hour business center with Print Spots™ remote printing.
-
Work meets play at Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas/Richardson located in
the suburb of Richardson:
-
Conveniently located in the heart of Dallas’ business hub near
major corporate HQs.
-
Complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour business center with perks
including audio/visual equipment rental, printing services, and
large meeting spaces to accommodate up to 60 people.
-
Close to all the Dallas fun, Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas-Central Expy North Park Area,
opens Feb. 10 at 10370 North Central Expressway in Dallas:
-
Located minutes near Downtown Dallas, restaurants, nightlife,
Galleria Dallas, the American Airlines Center, museums and
historic attractions, hotel guests can take advantage for a free
shuttle to help get around town.
- Spacious suites with separate living area, wet bar and sofa bed.
-
Local photography and art showcased in the lobby highlight the
thriving Dallas arts and culture scene.
- Large, heated indoor pool completes a relaxing stay.
-
Both Hampton by Hilton properties offer the brand’s signature On the
House® hot breakfast and On the Run™ breakfast bags for
those on-the-go, clean and fresh Hampton bed®, free Wi-Fi
in every room, and fitness centers.
These three new North Texas properties are part of a rapid pace of
openings for Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton in 2017. Since the
beginning of the year, each brand has added these other new hotels to
its portfolio:
Hilton Garden Inn
-
Hilton
Garden Inn Reagan National Airport, Virginia
-
Hilton
Garden Inn Mobile Downtown, Alabama
Hampton Inn & Suites
-
Hampton
Inn & Suites Altoona-Des Moines, Iowa
-
Hampton
Inn & Suites Reagan National Airport, Virginia
Each Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton
Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct
hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred
Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the
benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount,
free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose
nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can
also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique
events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases
with at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.
Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com
or www.news.hgi.com
and for Hampton by Hilton, visit www.hampton.com
and www.news.hampton.com.
About Hilton Garden Inn
The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn hotel brand provides guests with
upscale accommodations and the modern amenities needed for a successful
and comfortable experience for both business and leisure guests.
Approachable Team Members operating at more than 700 hotels around the
world are committed to guaranteeing today’s busy travelers are
appreciated and have everything they need to be productive during their
stay. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton
channels receive instant benefits, including an exclusive member
discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and
digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital
Key (selected locations) available exclusively through the
industry-leading Hilton HHonors app. For more information about Hilton
Garden Inn, visit www.hgi.com
or news.hgi.com
or connect on social media at Facebook,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Instagram.
About Hampton by Hilton
An award-winning leader in the upper mid-priced hotel segment, Hampton
by Hilton, including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by
Hilton, serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers with nearly
2,200 properties totaling more than 218,000 rooms in 20 countries and
territories. High quality accommodations and amenities, such as
complimentary Wi-Fi, Hampton’s On the House® hot breakfast, and the
brand’s signature Clean and fresh Hampton bed®, contribute to Hampton by
Hilton ranking as a leader in its segment. Hampton by Hilton Team
Members deliver friendly, authentic, caring and thoughtful service
defined as Hamptonality. Hilton HHonors members who book directly
through preferred Hilton channels receive instant benefits, including an
exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free
standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room
selection and Digital Key (selected locations) available exclusively
through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app. For more information
about Hampton by Hilton visit www.hampton.com or news.hampton.com
and connect online at Facebook,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Instagram.
1 Dallas Business Journal, “When
states compete for headquarters, Texas usually wins. Here’s why.”
Bill Hethcock, July 2015
