Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton Go Big in Texas to Kick Off 2017

Hilton’s fast-growing focused service brands leverage corporate and

travel trends in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with three new hotel

openings

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the saying goes: Everything is Bigger in Texas. And that

includes the growing presence of two of Hilton’s

world-class brands. Hilton

Garden Inn and Hampton

by Hilton announced three new properties opening in the burgeoning

Dallas-Fort Worth market within the first few weeks of 2017. The three

hotels – Hilton

Garden Inn Dallas/Arlington South, Hampton

Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas/Richardson and Hampton

Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas-Central Expy North Park Area –

offer business and leisure travelers a wider range of options in the

upscale (Hilton Garden Inn) and upper mid-priced (Hampton by Hilton)

market segments.





These openings come at an opportune time for Hilton, as the North Texas

region is experiencing a growing number of corporate relocations that

are further fueling local economies and the regional business climate.

Indeed, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area now hosts more than 10,000

company headquarters, the largest concentration in the U.S.1,

and its rich and diverse entertainment, dining and sports scenes also

attract millions of visitors.

“This influx of companies, jobs and people to Texas in general has

contributed to a vibrant scene for the travel and tourism industry,”

says Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. “This

has created an opportunity for two of our most popular and well-known,

global brands – Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton – to capitalize

on this trend with these comfortable, amenities-rich yet accessible new

hotels.”

These latest openings strike the perfect balance between work and play

so guests don’t have to change their daily routine, whether that’s

enjoying the most important meal of the day, working out or keeping up

with business. The locations also help guests maximize their downtime to

pursue their interests, like taking in the local art scene, checking out

the food and restaurants on offer, or cheering on the home team while in

town.

The New Hotels:

Where sports and entertainment are #1, Hilton

Garden Inn Dallas/Arlington South : Conveniently located in the region’s sports and entertainment hub,

just minutes away from major attractions. Spacious guest rooms and suites each with ergonomic desk chairs,

an in-room “hospitality center,” and Keurig coffee maker. On-site dining options, including The Garden Grille & Bar for

cooked-to-order meals to start and end the day, and the Pavilion

Pantry for on-the-go guests. State-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor patio area with fire pit

and relaxing waterfall and pool. Complimentary Wi-Fi, flexible meeting space for up to 350 people

and a 24-hour business center with Print Spots™ remote printing.

: Work meets play at Hampton

Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas/Richardson located in

the suburb of Richardson: Conveniently located in the heart of Dallas’ business hub near

major corporate HQs. Complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour business center with perks

including audio/visual equipment rental, printing services, and

large meeting spaces to accommodate up to 60 people. An outdoor pool gives guests a fun, leisure option.

located in the suburb of Richardson: Close to all the Dallas fun, Hampton

Inn & Suites by Hilton Dallas-Central Expy North Park Area ,

opens Feb. 10 at 10370 North Central Expressway in Dallas: Located minutes near Downtown Dallas, restaurants, nightlife,

Galleria Dallas, the American Airlines Center, museums and

historic attractions, hotel guests can take advantage for a free

shuttle to help get around town. Spacious suites with separate living area, wet bar and sofa bed. Local photography and art showcased in the lobby highlight the

thriving Dallas arts and culture scene. Large, heated indoor pool completes a relaxing stay.

, opens Feb. 10 at 10370 North Central Expressway in Dallas: Both Hampton by Hilton properties offer the brand’s signature On the

House® hot breakfast and On the Run™ breakfast bags for

those on-the-go, clean and fresh Hampton bed®, free Wi-Fi

in every room, and fitness centers.

These three new North Texas properties are part of a rapid pace of

openings for Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton in 2017. Since the

beginning of the year, each brand has added these other new hotels to

its portfolio:

Each Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton

Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct

hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred

Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the

benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount,

free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose

nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can

also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique

events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases

with at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.

Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com

or www.news.hgi.com

and for Hampton by Hilton, visit www.hampton.com

and www.news.hampton.com.

1 Dallas Business Journal, “When

states compete for headquarters, Texas usually wins. Here’s why.”

Bill Hethcock, July 2015

