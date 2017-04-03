Irregular Winter Patterns Increase Spring and Summer Pest Pressure

The National Pest Management Association’s Bug Barometer forecasts a
buggy season
FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bugbarometer–The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its
bi-annual Bug Barometer, a guide depicting expected pest activity
throughout the U.S. for the upcoming warmer seasons. According to the
Bug Barometer, after exceptionally milder winter temperatures across
much of the country, and periodic heavy precipitation or moisture in
most areas, Americans can collectively expect a very buggy spring and
summer.
“Ticks, mosquitoes, ants and other pests will be out in full force this
spring and summer,” said Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist and
vice president of technical and regulatory affairs for the NPMA. “With
growing concern over infectious diseases spread by pests such as West
Nile virus, Zika virus, Lyme disease and more, diligent prevention and
awareness is especially necessary given the high pest populations that
are projected for the warmer seasons ahead.”
Americans can look back on the following winter weather patterns, and
learn anticipated pest activity for their respective regions across the
U.S., according to the NPMA’s Bug Barometer:
Pacific Northwest: In winter, the region — including parts of the
Rocky Mountains — experienced heavy snowfall in certain areas from
Winter Storm Iras. Yet, the upcoming warmer and drier spring conditions
may cause ant
populations to be even higher than previous years, as they seek out
sources of water and food indoors.
Southwest & West Coast: Winter brought severe and unusual
weather, including extreme flooding, resulting in mudslides and even
avalanches. The subsequent warmer, wetter spring weather may lead
to higher than normal flying pest populations, including mosquitoes
and stinging
insects, that will continue through the summer months in the
Southwest. Increased West Coast rainfall may drive cockroaches
and other crawling pests into homes.
Midwest: The area had uncommonly warmer temperatures across the
region, with sporadic extreme weather including damaging winds, hail and
heavy snowfall. This, followed by an abnormally warm spring, is expected
to give tick
populations an early boost. Also expect the drier spring and summer
weather to increase ant activity around homes earlier in the season than
previous years. Likewise, warmer weather will cause mosquito
eggs to hatch sooner.
Northeast: The winter was remarkably warmer and drier, and a
portion of the region experienced drought, although several states were
wetter than normal. Higher tick
populations may result from the unseasonably warm winter. A cooler
spring may drive occasional invaders like earwigs
into homes in search of warmth. Heavy spring showers could also increase
standing water, creating ideal conditions for mosquitoes
to thrive.
Southeast: The region was atypically warm and moist in the winter
months, even into the night when temperatures are supposed to drop. States
hit with heavy rainfall may see mosquito
populations emerge earlier in the spring than previous years. The rain
will also provide ideal conditions for subterranean
termites.
To develop the Bug Barometer, the NPMA’s staff entomologists combine
pests’ biological behaviors with careful examination of previous weather
conditions and forecasted weather patterns to predict how pest pressure
will be impacted across the country.
For more information on NPMA’s Bug Barometer or to learn more about
protecting against household pests, visit PestWorld.org.
The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 7,000 members, was
established in 1933 to support the pest management industry’s commitment
to the protection of public health, food and property. For more
information, visit PestWorld.org.
Contacts
Vault Communications, Inc.
Amanda Michelson, 610-455-2757
amichelson@vaultcommunications.com