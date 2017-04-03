Irregular Winter Patterns Increase Spring and Summer Pest Pressure

The National Pest Management Association’s Bug Barometer forecasts a

buggy season

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bugbarometer–The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its

bi-annual Bug Barometer, a guide depicting expected pest activity

throughout the U.S. for the upcoming warmer seasons. According to the

Bug Barometer, after exceptionally milder winter temperatures across

much of the country, and periodic heavy precipitation or moisture in

most areas, Americans can collectively expect a very buggy spring and

summer.





“Ticks, mosquitoes, ants and other pests will be out in full force this

spring and summer,” said Jim Fredericks, Ph.D., chief entomologist and

vice president of technical and regulatory affairs for the NPMA. “With

growing concern over infectious diseases spread by pests such as West

Nile virus, Zika virus, Lyme disease and more, diligent prevention and

awareness is especially necessary given the high pest populations that

are projected for the warmer seasons ahead.”

Americans can look back on the following winter weather patterns, and

learn anticipated pest activity for their respective regions across the

U.S., according to the NPMA’s Bug Barometer:

Pacific Northwest: In winter, the region — including parts of the

Rocky Mountains — experienced heavy snowfall in certain areas from

Winter Storm Iras. Yet, the upcoming warmer and drier spring conditions

may cause ant

populations to be even higher than previous years, as they seek out

sources of water and food indoors.

Southwest & West Coast: Winter brought severe and unusual

weather, including extreme flooding, resulting in mudslides and even

avalanches. The subsequent warmer, wetter spring weather may lead

to higher than normal flying pest populations, including mosquitoes

and stinging

insects, that will continue through the summer months in the

Southwest. Increased West Coast rainfall may drive cockroaches

and other crawling pests into homes.

Midwest: The area had uncommonly warmer temperatures across the

region, with sporadic extreme weather including damaging winds, hail and

heavy snowfall. This, followed by an abnormally warm spring, is expected

to give tick

populations an early boost. Also expect the drier spring and summer

weather to increase ant activity around homes earlier in the season than

previous years. Likewise, warmer weather will cause mosquito

eggs to hatch sooner.

Northeast: The winter was remarkably warmer and drier, and a

portion of the region experienced drought, although several states were

wetter than normal. Higher tick

populations may result from the unseasonably warm winter. A cooler

spring may drive occasional invaders like earwigs

into homes in search of warmth. Heavy spring showers could also increase

standing water, creating ideal conditions for mosquitoes

to thrive.

Southeast: The region was atypically warm and moist in the winter

months, even into the night when temperatures are supposed to drop. States

hit with heavy rainfall may see mosquito

populations emerge earlier in the spring than previous years. The rain

will also provide ideal conditions for subterranean

termites.

To develop the Bug Barometer, the NPMA’s staff entomologists combine

pests’ biological behaviors with careful examination of previous weather

conditions and forecasted weather patterns to predict how pest pressure

will be impacted across the country.

For more information on NPMA’s Bug Barometer or to learn more about

protecting against household pests, visit PestWorld.org.

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 7,000 members, was

established in 1933 to support the pest management industry’s commitment

to the protection of public health, food and property. For more

information, visit PestWorld.org.

