January in St. Paul Can Only Mean One Thing: Time for the 32nd Annual Securian Winter Run

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Saturday, January 28, more than 1,500 runners are planning to take

advantage of the unseasonably warm winter weather by participating in

the 32nd annual Securian Winter Run in St. Paul.

The event will kick off at 9:00 a.m. at the corner of 6th and

Jackson streets with the start of the half marathon—a wave 1 qualifying

event for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. A 10k will follow at 9:15

a.m., and a 5k will start at 9:25 a.m.

Online registration

($55 for half marathon, $50 for 10k, $45 for 5k) will remain open until

8:45 a.m. on race day. Runners will also be able to register in person

on Saturday at the plaza of the Securian Center 401 Building (corner of 6th

and Robert streets) from 7:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. All registered runners

will receive a complimentary long-sleeve Brooks® performance tech shirt,

a collector mug, a virtual goodie bag, and a Saint Paul Winter Carnival

coupon book and commemorative button.

Race organizers have added a costume contest to the fun this year.

Runners are encouraged to dress up in their most creative costume and

post a photo to the Securian Winter Run event page on Facebook using

the “#SWRcostumes” hashtag. The costume contest winner will receive

$100, with the runner-up taking home $50. Costumes will be judged on

creativity, originality and wear-ability. Contest entrants must be 18

years old, registered for the run, and their race bib and number must be

visible in their photo. Read the official contest rules

for more details.

More than 150 volunteers, including 100 Securian associates, operate the

Securian Winter Run. All proceeds are donated to the Saint Paul Festival

and Heritage Foundation, the producer of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival.

The Securian Winter Run is one of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival’s

largest fundraisers.

More information on the Securian Winter Run, including course

details, is available on Securian’s website.

