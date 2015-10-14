KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Dahlia Pointe in Mesa

Located just south of the Superstition Freeway, new southeast valley
community features beautiful homes in an established area near regional
attractions
MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the nation’s largest and most recognized
homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Dahlia Pointe in
Mesa. Situated two miles south of the Superstition Freeway inside Loop
202, Dahlia Pointe offers prime proximity to major freeways and premier
shopping and dining destinations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan
area.
Dahlia Pointe’s convenient location affords easy access to business
centers, schools, restaurants, recreational facilities and much more.
The popular SanTan Village, Superstition Springs Center, and Dana Park
malls are just minutes away, as well as parks, sport facilities and golf
courses.
Dahlia Pointe itself will feature a central community pool, playground
and open grassy areas for residents to enjoy. Parents of school-age
children can be proud to send their students to schools within the
Gilbert Unified School District.
The one- and two-story KB homes available at Dahlia Pointe are from the
builder’s distinctive Villas collection, ranging in size from 1,589 to
2,260 square feet, with as many as five bedrooms and three baths. The
flexible floor plans include a number of desirable design features and
can be personalized to suit each homebuyer’s unique style and taste.
Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.
All KB homes built at Dahlia Pointe will be ENERGY STAR® certified and
equipped with the latest in energy- and water-saving features. Included
features such as dual pane, low-E windows, increased insulation and
WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures can help increase homeowners’
comfort while saving on monthly energy expenses, especially when
compared to typical new or resale homes.
KB Home’s Dahlia Pointe is now open in Mesa. For more information, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most
recognized homebuilding companies in the United States. Since its
founding in 1957, the company has built more than half a million quality
homes. KB Home’s unique homebuilding approach lets each buyer customize
their new home from lot location to floor plan and design features. As a
leader in utilizing state-of-the-art sustainable building practices, all
KB homes are highly energy efficient and meet strict ENERGY STAR®
guidelines. This helps to lower monthly utility costs for homeowners,
which the company demonstrates with its proprietary KB Home Energy
Performance Guide® (EPG®). KB Home has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner
of the Year Sustained Excellence Award winner for five straight years
and earned the WaterSense® Sustained Excellence designation in 2015. A
FORTUNE 1,000 company, Los Angeles-based KB Home was the first
homebuilder listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and trades under the
ticker symbol “KBH.” For more information about KB Home, call
888-KB-HOMES, visit www.kbhome.com,
or connect with KB Home on Facebook.com/KBHome and Twitter.com/KBHome.
