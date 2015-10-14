KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Dahlia Pointe in Mesa

Located just south of the Superstition Freeway, new southeast valley

community features beautiful homes in an established area near regional

attractions

MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the nation’s largest and most recognized

homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Dahlia Pointe in

Mesa. Situated two miles south of the Superstition Freeway inside Loop

202, Dahlia Pointe offers prime proximity to major freeways and premier

shopping and dining destinations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan

area.

Dahlia Pointe’s convenient location affords easy access to business

centers, schools, restaurants, recreational facilities and much more.

The popular SanTan Village, Superstition Springs Center, and Dana Park

malls are just minutes away, as well as parks, sport facilities and golf

courses.

Dahlia Pointe itself will feature a central community pool, playground

and open grassy areas for residents to enjoy. Parents of school-age

children can be proud to send their students to schools within the

Gilbert Unified School District.

The one- and two-story KB homes available at Dahlia Pointe are from the

builder’s distinctive Villas collection, ranging in size from 1,589 to

2,260 square feet, with as many as five bedrooms and three baths. The

flexible floor plans include a number of desirable design features and

can be personalized to suit each homebuyer’s unique style and taste.

Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.

All KB homes built at Dahlia Pointe will be ENERGY STAR® certified and

equipped with the latest in energy- and water-saving features. Included

features such as dual pane, low-E windows, increased insulation and

WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures can help increase homeowners’

comfort while saving on monthly energy expenses, especially when

compared to typical new or resale homes.

KB Home’s Dahlia Pointe is now open in Mesa. For more information, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most

recognized homebuilding companies in the United States. Since its

founding in 1957, the company has built more than half a million quality

homes. KB Home’s unique homebuilding approach lets each buyer customize

their new home from lot location to floor plan and design features. As a

leader in utilizing state-of-the-art sustainable building practices, all

KB homes are highly energy efficient and meet strict ENERGY STAR®

guidelines. This helps to lower monthly utility costs for homeowners,

which the company demonstrates with its proprietary KB Home Energy

Performance Guide® (EPG®). KB Home has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner

of the Year Sustained Excellence Award winner for five straight years

and earned the WaterSense® Sustained Excellence designation in 2015. A

FORTUNE 1,000 company, Los Angeles-based KB Home was the first

homebuilder listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and trades under the

ticker symbol “KBH.” For more information about KB Home, call

888-KB-HOMES, visit www.kbhome.com,

or connect with KB Home on Facebook.com/KBHome and Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

KB Home

Carly Kraft, 310-231-4142

ckraft@kbhome.com