OSI Creative Opens Seattle Office to Support Pacific Northwest Clients

Local representation expands point-of-purchase merchandising

capabilities

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI

Creative, a leading provider of global supply chain managed

solutions for point-of-purchase displays (POP), consumer product

packaging and branded merchandise programs, today announced the opening

of a new office serving the Pacific Northwest area.

The new facility, located in Seattle, Washington, will provide local

representation for clients in Washington, Oregon, Northern California,

Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. The new office will enable OSI Creative to

better serve companies in the aerospace, entertainment, finance and

banking, and sporting goods industries that are located in the area.

Nancy Rodriguez, account manager in the Seattle office, will handle the

day-to-day operations at this location, utilizing her extensive

experience in sales and marketing to add value to client programs.

“The new Seattle office will support the increased demand from our

clients in the Pacific Northwest region. From mass retail to high-tech

industries, we will be able to offer the latest POP trends and on-site

service to a variety of clients in the area,” said Joe Baksha, president

and CEO of OSI. “Nancy Rodriguez is a great addition to our team as she

shares her experience and creativity with our Pacific Northwest clients.”

Rodriguez has 18 years of experience working with sales and marketing

teams at Microsoft Corporation and most recently, was a program/project

manager for Guidepost Solutions LLC. Rodriguez has a Bachelor’s degree

in business management from Western Washington University in Bellingham,

Washington.

Rodriguez can be contacted at: 425-417-2071 or NRodriguez@osicreative.com.

About OSI Creative

One Source Industries, LLC, dba OSI Creative, is one of the nation’s

premier producers of award-winning point-of-purchase displays, custom

packaging solutions and branded merchandise programs. OSI services

include strategic input, planning, concept, design, sourcing,

manufacturing, testing, assembly, packaging, installation, measurement,

warehousing, fulfillment and logistics, as well as promotional products.

In addition to its Irvine, California, headquarters, other OSI

facilities are located in Bentonville, Arkansas; Chicago, Illinois;

Memphis, Tennessee; New York, New York; San Pedro, California and Hong

Kong. For more information, please visit www.osicreative.com.

