OSI Creative Opens Seattle Office to Support Pacific Northwest Clients

Local representation expands point-of-purchase merchandising
capabilities
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI
Creative, a leading provider of global supply chain managed
solutions for point-of-purchase displays (POP), consumer product
packaging and branded merchandise programs, today announced the opening
of a new office serving the Pacific Northwest area.
The new facility, located in Seattle, Washington, will provide local
representation for clients in Washington, Oregon, Northern California,
Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. The new office will enable OSI Creative to
better serve companies in the aerospace, entertainment, finance and
banking, and sporting goods industries that are located in the area.
Nancy Rodriguez, account manager in the Seattle office, will handle the
day-to-day operations at this location, utilizing her extensive
experience in sales and marketing to add value to client programs.
“The new Seattle office will support the increased demand from our
clients in the Pacific Northwest region. From mass retail to high-tech
industries, we will be able to offer the latest POP trends and on-site
service to a variety of clients in the area,” said Joe Baksha, president
and CEO of OSI. “Nancy Rodriguez is a great addition to our team as she
shares her experience and creativity with our Pacific Northwest clients.”
Rodriguez has 18 years of experience working with sales and marketing
teams at Microsoft Corporation and most recently, was a program/project
manager for Guidepost Solutions LLC. Rodriguez has a Bachelor’s degree
in business management from Western Washington University in Bellingham,
Washington.
Rodriguez can be contacted at: 425-417-2071 or NRodriguez@osicreative.com.
About OSI Creative
One Source Industries, LLC, dba OSI Creative, is one of the nation’s
premier producers of award-winning point-of-purchase displays, custom
packaging solutions and branded merchandise programs. OSI services
include strategic input, planning, concept, design, sourcing,
manufacturing, testing, assembly, packaging, installation, measurement,
warehousing, fulfillment and logistics, as well as promotional products.
In addition to its Irvine, California, headquarters, other OSI
facilities are located in Bentonville, Arkansas; Chicago, Illinois;
Memphis, Tennessee; New York, New York; San Pedro, California and Hong
Kong. For more information, please visit www.osicreative.com.
Contacts
OSI Creative
Joe Baksha, President and CEO
(949) 784-7205