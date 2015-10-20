SheKnows Media Announces Key Sponsors of #BlogHerFood15, November 6-7 in Chicago

Lead Sponsor Weight Watchers to Collaborate with the Venue’s

Executive Chef on Conference Meal

Additional High-Level Sponsors Include Canadian Lentils, Chila

‘Orchata, Food Insight, Heluva Good!, Vital Proteins and 24 Other

Leading Brands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheKnows

Media, a leading women’s media company with 83 million unique

visitors a month1 and 246 million social media fans and

followers2, today announced key sponsors for #BlogHerFood15,

the nation’s leading event for online food influencers, taking place in

Chicago, November 6-7. Hundreds of food-focused bloggers, writers,

cookbook authors, photographers, videographers, stylists, social

influencers, and experts will join more than two dozen innovative

food-focused brands at the event.

“Our sponsors bring unique culinary experiences to the table each year

at #BlogHerFood,” said Elisa Camahort Page, Chief Community Officer,

SheKnows Media. “We are proud to partner with these diverse

companies to deliver tasty, immersive experiences to our passionate

community of food experts and enthusiasts.”

Lead Diamond Sponsor

Weight Watchers is joining as the event’s Diamond Sponsor. Weight

Watchers will collaborate with the Hyatt Regency Chicago’s Executive

Chef, Robert Lang. Together they’ll concoct a robust autumnal lunch for

attendees incorporating an array of licensed Weight Watchers products,

including cheeses, chocolates, and chicken. The entire menu will be

rooted in the principles of healthier, delicious eating that

demonstrates how Weight Watchers’ products and Points Plus system can be

used to continue to eat well day to day.

Gold and Silver Sponsors

Gold Sponsor Canadian Lentils, a sponsor of SheKnows Media’s

annual and food events, will host a private special event at Little

Goat, featuring chef-owner Stephanie Izard, who was the first female to

win Bravo’s “Top Chef.” In addition, Canadian Lentils will provide

breakfast treats on Saturday morning at the event.

Silver Sponsors on the exhibit floor include:

Chila ‘Orchata , mixing handcrafted cocktails;

, mixing handcrafted cocktails; Heluva Good! , offering tasty dips and opportunities to win

prizes;

, offering tasty dips and opportunities to win prizes; Otis Spunkmeyer , which will sweeten the Friday evening

afterparty;

, which will sweeten the Friday evening afterparty; Vital Proteins , which will share the benefits of its

nutritional supplements;

, which will share the benefits of its nutritional supplements; and Food Insight, which will be bringing a celebrity chef to

perform a cooking demo and a scientist to talk about nutritional myths.

Additional Activations and Activities

Attendees will stay well-fed and properly hydrated throughout the event,

thanks to a variety of other exhibitors, including Bays English

Muffins, which is serving epicurean delights on its English Muffins

and Bays Crisps; Quorn, which is conducting blind taste tests in

its booth to introduce attendees to its meat-free products; Cascade

Ice, providing attendees with samples of its zero-calorie sparkling

waters; and Ninja, offering specialty coffee drinks from its new

Ninja Coffee Bar.

The #BlogHerFood15 Closing Party will be hosted by:

Ree Drummond , blogger, author, and Food Network personality,

also known as The

Pioneer Woman;

, blogger, author, and Food Network personality, also known as The Pioneer Woman; Elise Bauer , blogger, author, and Founder of Simply

Recipes;

, blogger, author, and Founder of Simply Recipes; and Jaden Hair, TV chef, food columnist, food photographer, and

founder of Steamy

Kitchen.

This special night will be held at The

Underground, an award-winning nightclub run by Chicago celebrity Billy

Dec and his company Rockit Ranch Productions.

Register here

for #BlogHerFood15, taking place November 6-7 in Chicago.

More

information about SheKnows Media can be found at corporate.sheknows.com.

1 comScore, Media Metrix, Multiplatform Lifestyles Category

Ranking Report, August 2015, U.S.

2 Momentum Platform,

total reach across Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Google+, Instagram,

YouTube, including duplication, September 2015

About SheKnows Media

SheKnows

Media is the number-one women’s lifestyle digital media company with

83 million unique visitors per month (comScore, Media Metrix,

Multiplatform Key Measures Report, August 2015, U.S.) and 246 million

social media fans and followers. The company operates a family of

leading media properties that include SheKnows.com,

BlogHer.com,

StyleCaster.com,

DailyMakeover.com

and DrinksMixer.com.

With a mission of women inspiring women, SheKnows Media is

revolutionizing the publishing industry by forging a new kind of model

that seamlessly integrates users, editors and content creators onto a

single platform designed to empower all women to discover, share and

create. Whether it’s parenting or pop culture, fashion or food, DIY or

décor, our award-winning editorial team, Experts, bloggers and social

media influencers produce authentic and on-trend content every day. We

dig deep to learn what makes our audience tick, revealing unexpected

insights on women and digital media. Our robust, end-to-end suite of

premium branded content and influencer marketing solutions generate more

than 2 billion ad impressions per month (sources: DFP and OAS), allowing

brands to distribute authentic content and integrated advertising at

scale.

SheKnows Media is based in New York and Scottsdale, Ariz., with offices

in Los Angeles, Chicago and Belmont, Calif. We also operate

internationally in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Contacts

SheKnows Media

Jenni Ottum, 480-231-4887

Jenni.Ottum@SheKnows.com