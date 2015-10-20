SheKnows Media Announces Key Sponsors of #BlogHerFood15, November 6-7 in Chicago

Lead Sponsor Weight Watchers to Collaborate with the Venue’s
Executive Chef on Conference Meal
Additional High-Level Sponsors Include Canadian Lentils, Chila
‘Orchata, Food Insight, Heluva Good!, Vital Proteins and 24 Other
Leading Brands
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheKnows
Media, a leading women’s media company with 83 million unique
visitors a month1 and 246 million social media fans and
followers2, today announced key sponsors for #BlogHerFood15,
the nation’s leading event for online food influencers, taking place in
Chicago, November 6-7. Hundreds of food-focused bloggers, writers,
cookbook authors, photographers, videographers, stylists, social
influencers, and experts will join more than two dozen innovative
food-focused brands at the event.
“Our sponsors bring unique culinary experiences to the table each year
at #BlogHerFood,” said Elisa Camahort Page, Chief Community Officer,
SheKnows Media. “We are proud to partner with these diverse
companies to deliver tasty, immersive experiences to our passionate
community of food experts and enthusiasts.”
Lead Diamond Sponsor
Weight Watchers is joining as the event’s Diamond Sponsor. Weight
Watchers will collaborate with the Hyatt Regency Chicago’s Executive
Chef, Robert Lang. Together they’ll concoct a robust autumnal lunch for
attendees incorporating an array of licensed Weight Watchers products,
including cheeses, chocolates, and chicken. The entire menu will be
rooted in the principles of healthier, delicious eating that
demonstrates how Weight Watchers’ products and Points Plus system can be
used to continue to eat well day to day.
Gold and Silver Sponsors
Gold Sponsor Canadian Lentils, a sponsor of SheKnows Media’s
annual and food events, will host a private special event at Little
Goat, featuring chef-owner Stephanie Izard, who was the first female to
win Bravo’s “Top Chef.” In addition, Canadian Lentils will provide
breakfast treats on Saturday morning at the event.
Silver Sponsors on the exhibit floor include:
- Chila ‘Orchata, mixing handcrafted cocktails;
-
Heluva Good!, offering tasty dips and opportunities to win
prizes;
-
Otis Spunkmeyer, which will sweeten the Friday evening
afterparty;
-
Vital Proteins, which will share the benefits of its
nutritional supplements;
-
and Food Insight, which will be bringing a celebrity chef to
perform a cooking demo and a scientist to talk about nutritional myths.
Additional Activations and Activities
Attendees will stay well-fed and properly hydrated throughout the event,
thanks to a variety of other exhibitors, including Bays English
Muffins, which is serving epicurean delights on its English Muffins
and Bays Crisps; Quorn, which is conducting blind taste tests in
its booth to introduce attendees to its meat-free products; Cascade
Ice, providing attendees with samples of its zero-calorie sparkling
waters; and Ninja, offering specialty coffee drinks from its new
Ninja Coffee Bar.
The #BlogHerFood15 Closing Party will be hosted by:
-
Ree Drummond, blogger, author, and Food Network personality,
also known as The
Pioneer Woman;
-
Elise Bauer, blogger, author, and Founder of Simply
Recipes;
-
and Jaden Hair, TV chef, food columnist, food photographer, and
founder of Steamy
Kitchen.
This special night will be held at The
Underground, an award-winning nightclub run by Chicago celebrity Billy
Dec and his company Rockit Ranch Productions.
Register here
for #BlogHerFood15, taking place November 6-7 in Chicago.
More
information about SheKnows Media can be found at corporate.sheknows.com.
1 comScore, Media Metrix, Multiplatform Lifestyles Category
Ranking Report, August 2015, U.S.
2 Momentum Platform,
total reach across Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Google+, Instagram,
YouTube, including duplication, September 2015
About SheKnows Media
SheKnows
Media is the number-one women’s lifestyle digital media company with
83 million unique visitors per month (comScore, Media Metrix,
Multiplatform Key Measures Report, August 2015, U.S.) and 246 million
social media fans and followers. The company operates a family of
leading media properties that include SheKnows.com,
BlogHer.com,
StyleCaster.com,
DailyMakeover.com
and DrinksMixer.com.
With a mission of women inspiring women, SheKnows Media is
revolutionizing the publishing industry by forging a new kind of model
that seamlessly integrates users, editors and content creators onto a
single platform designed to empower all women to discover, share and
create. Whether it’s parenting or pop culture, fashion or food, DIY or
décor, our award-winning editorial team, Experts, bloggers and social
media influencers produce authentic and on-trend content every day. We
dig deep to learn what makes our audience tick, revealing unexpected
insights on women and digital media. Our robust, end-to-end suite of
premium branded content and influencer marketing solutions generate more
than 2 billion ad impressions per month (sources: DFP and OAS), allowing
brands to distribute authentic content and integrated advertising at
scale.
SheKnows Media is based in New York and Scottsdale, Ariz., with offices
in Los Angeles, Chicago and Belmont, Calif. We also operate
internationally in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.
