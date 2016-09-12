Spectrum Brands Announces Tender Offer for its 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2020

MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), a global consumer products

company with market-leading brands, announced today that its wholly

owned subsidiary Spectrum Brands, Inc. (“Spectrum Brands”) commenced a

cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) with respect to any and all of

the $520 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of Spectrum

Brands 6.375% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “Notes”).

Spectrum Brands will pay the purchase price for Notes validly tendered

and accepted for purchase, as well as accrued and unpaid interest up to,

but not including, the payment date. The Tender Offer is scheduled to

expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 19, 2016, unless

extended or earlier terminated by Spectrum Brands in its sole discretion

(the “Expiration Time”). The “Settlement Date” for the Tender Offer will

promptly follow the Expiration Time and is expected to be September 20,

2016. Following payment for the Notes accepted pursuant to the terms of

the Tender Offer, Spectrum Brands currently intends, but is not

obligated, to redeem any and all Notes that remain outstanding. The

Tender Offer does not constitute a notice of redemption or an obligation

to issue a notice of redemption. Other information relating to the Offer

is listed in the table below.

Principal Amount of Notes CUSIP Number Notes Outstanding Notes Consideration (1) 6.375%

Senior Notes

due 2020 CUSIP No. 84762LAN5;

ISIN US84762LAN55; $520,000,000.00 $1,039.88

___________________________

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes and excluding accrued and

unpaid interest. Holders will receive in cash an amount equal to

accrued and unpaid interest in addition to the Notes Consideration.

The Tender Offer is contingent upon, among other things, Spectrum

Brands’ successful completion of one or more debt securities offerings

in an amount of at least €375,000,000 and that, when combined with

available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, is

sufficient to fund the purchase of validly tendered Notes accepted for

purchase in the Tender Offer and to pay all fees and expenses associated

with such financing and the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is not

conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. Spectrum

Brands may amend, extend or terminate the Tender Offer, in its sole

discretion. Tendered Notes may be withdrawn any time prior to the

Expiration Time.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer

to Purchase, dated September 13, 2016 (as it may be amended or

supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

Spectrum Brands has retained Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. to serve as

the Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. Requests for documents may be

directed to D.F. King & Co., the Information Agent and Tender Agent at spb@dfking.com,

(888) 288-0951 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (collect). Questions

regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to Deutsche Bank Securities

Inc. at (855) 287-1922 or (212) 250-7527.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the related notice of guaranteed

delivery are also available at the following web address: http://www.dfking.com/spb

This press release is for informational purposes only. The Tender Offer

is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase. This press release does

not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy

any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale

in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of concurrently

offered securities will be made only by means of a private offering

memorandum. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in

any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be

in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such

jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue

sky laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or

dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Spectrum

Brands by the Dealer Manager, or one or more registered brokers or

dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

None of Spectrum Brands, the Information Agent, the Tender Agent, the

Dealer Manager or any of their respective affiliates makes any

recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from

tendering their Notes, and no person or entity has been authorized by

any of them to make such a recommendation. Holders must make their own

decision as to whether to tender Notes and, if so, the principal amount

of the Notes to tender.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. and Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 2000 Index, is a

global consumer products company offering an expanding portfolio of

leading brands providing superior value to consumers and customers every

day. The Company is a leading supplier of consumer batteries,

residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving

and grooming products, personal care products, small household

appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest

control products, personal insect repellents, and auto care products.

Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a

broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands

including Rayovac®, VARTA®, Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National

Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+

Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®,

FURminator®, IAMS®, Eukanuba®, Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®,

Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®,

Armor All®, STP® and A/C PRO®. Spectrum Brands’ products are sold by the

world’s top 25 retailers and are available in more than one million

stores in approximately 160 countries. Based in Middleton, Wisconsin,

Spectrum Brands Holdings generated net sales of approximately $4.69

billion in fiscal 2015. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release and other oral and

written statements by representatives of the Company regarding matters

such as the Tender Offer and the achievement of the expected benefits of

any such transactions, expected sales, adjusted EBITDA, debt reduction

and leverage, and other measures of financial performance, may be

forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by words

such as “future,” “anticipate”, “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “believe,”

“expect,” “project,” “forecast,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “will,”

“may,” and similar expressions of future intent or the negative of such

terms. These statements are subject to a number of risks and

uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those

anticipated as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ

materially as a result of (1) Spectrum Brands’ ability to manage and

otherwise comply with its covenants with respect to its significant

outstanding indebtedness, (2) risks related to changes and developments

in external competitive market factors, such as introduction of new

product features or technological developments, development of new

competitors or competitive brands or competitive promotional activity or

spending, (3) changes in consumer demand for the various types of

products Spectrum Brands offers, (4) unfavorable developments in the

global capital markets, (5) the impact of overall economic conditions on

consumer spending, (6) fluctuations in commodities prices, the costs or

availability of raw materials or terms and conditions available from

suppliers, (7) changes in the general economic conditions in countries

and regions where Spectrum Brands does business, such as stock market

prices, interest rates, currency exchange rates, inflation and consumer

spending, (8) Spectrum Brands’ ability to successfully implement

manufacturing, distribution and other cost efficiencies and to continue

to benefit from its cost-cutting initiatives, (9) Spectrum Brands’

ability to identify, develop and retain key employees, (10) unfavorable

weather conditions and various other risks and uncertainties, including

those discussed herein and those set forth in the securities filings of

each of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. and SB/RH Holdings, Inc.,

including each of their most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K

or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Spectrum Brands also cautions the reader that its estimates of

trends, market share, retail consumption of its products and reasons for

changes in such consumption are based solely on limited data available

to Spectrum Brands and management’s reasonable assumptions about market

conditions, and consequently may be inaccurate, or may not reflect

significant segments of the retail market. Spectrum Brands also cautions

the reader that undue reliance should not be placed on any

forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this

release. Spectrum Brands undertakes no duty or responsibility to update

any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or

circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect actual

outcomes.

