Taco Bell’s Expansion Anchored by Community Feel

New Restaurants Provide Tailored Concepts that Reflect Diverse

Community Experiences

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remember the original Taco Bell mission restaurants, complete with a

bell, an outdoor patio and fire pit?





That classic architectural design redefined the fast food experience for

generations to come. Today, Taco Bell announced a new line of restaurant

designs that will do the same: with a nod to the future and a wink to

the past. As part of its expansion plans to open 2,000 new restaurants

by 2022, Taco Bell is unveiling and testing four new restaurant designs

built to reflect the vibrant communities in which they operate.

“Building new restaurants is a key component to the overall growth and

evolution of Taco Bell,” said Brian Niccol, Chief Executive Officer at

Taco Bell Corp. “Great design, Great Food and Great Economics is at the

heart of our growth.”

The four designs will make their debut in Orange County, California this

summer through existing restaurant remodels, with broader roll-out

planned in 2016, including plans to expand in urban locations with the

Taco Bell Cantina concept.

Heritage : Inspired by its culinary roots in Mexican-inspired

food with a twist, this style is a modern interpretation of Taco

Bell’s original Mission Revival-style characterized by warm white

walls with classic materials in the tile and heavy timbers.

of the brand’s Cantina Explorer restaurants and can easily fit into a

suburban or rural environment. Inspired by the farms that make our

food, this style reinforces Taco Bell’s commitment to the best

ingredients, authenticity and transparency of materials and dining

preparation.

the California lifestyle, this design blurs the lines between indoor

and outdoor. It’s a celebration of dining al fresco and embraces a

laid-back beachy feel both inside and out.

international and street style done the Taco Bell way. This style is

inspired by timeless design married with cutting-edge elements of the

urban environment.

“While all four restaurant designs each have a different contextual

personality, they all share a commonality in expressing Taco Bell’s

brand like never before,” stated Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing

Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “From the open kitchen that showcases our

freshly prepared foods to the community tables designed for friends to

hang out, each of these formats fosters a modern, unique experience.”

“It’s no longer one size fits all,” stated Deborah Brand, VP of

Development and Design at Taco Bell Corp. “Consumers are looking for

localized, customized and personalized experiences that reflect the

diversity of their communities – the flexibility in bringing these four

designs to life gives us just that.”

Reducing the environmental footprint of stores was top of mind when

developing these new restaurant designs, which feature LED lights and

energy-efficient heating and cooling equipment. All local California

locations will leverage reclaimed wood from California ports and, where

possible, newly built restaurants will incorporate more sustainable

landscape features such as solar panel canopies over drive-thrus and

reclaimed water for irrigation.

In 2015 Taco Bell opened over 275 new restaurants, remodeled about 600

more, and is currently on pace to exceed both numbers in 2016.

Of the 2,000 restaurants planned to be built by 2022, 200 will be urban

locations – a typically underrepresented geographic area for the brand.

In 2015, Taco Bell also opened up the first of its two “Cantina”

restaurants in San Francisco and Chicago. These urban concept

restaurants have five things in common that differentiate them from

standard Taco Bell restaurants: décor, localized artwork, open kitchen

layout, open plating and shareable menus. Additionally, Cantina

restaurants may also serve alcoholic beverages, which can include beer,

wine, sangria and twisted Freezes.

Atlanta is currently being explored for the next urban development,

while numerous cities across the U.S. are under consideration for future

locations. These include major metropolitan areas from New York, Boston

and Ohio to smaller cities with revitalizing downtown areas like

Berkeley, Austin and Fayetteville.

About Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the

nation’s leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant (QSR) brand.

From breakfast to late night, Taco Bell serves made-to-order and

customizable tacos and burritos, among other craveable choices, and is

the first QSR restaurant to offer American Vegetarian Association

(AVA)-certified menu items. Taco Bell and its more than 350 franchise

organizations proudly serve over 42 million customers each week through

nearly 7,000 restaurants across the nation, as well as through its mobile, desktop and

delivery ordering

services. Overseas, Taco Bell has over 250 restaurants, with plans to

add 2,000 more restaurants internationally within the next decade. The

brand encourages its fans to “Live Mas” and connects with them through

sports, gaming and new music via its Feed

The Beat® music program. Taco Bell also provides education

opportunities and serves the community through its nonprofit

organization, the Taco

Bell® Foundation™, and connects fans with their passions through

programs such as the Live

Mas Scholarship program. In 2016, Taco Bell was named as one of Fast

Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World.

